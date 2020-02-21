All of us star babies should be extra excited about the weekend hitting, because the February 2020 new moon takes place on Sunday, Feb. 23 — and this luminary is blessing our weekend with some good-vibes-only lunar magic. This moon takes place in emotional water sign Pisces, which means we'll be leaning into our feelings, intuition, and compassionate side. It's an idealistic and fun vibe, and it'll be a great time to be connect with friends and be social. If you've got plans with your crew this weekend, then you'll want to know how the February 2020 new moon will affect your friendships based on your zodiac sign and prepare yourself accordingly.

The February new moon is a great time for new beginnings and big dreams, so expect to feel extra social, open to connecting with new people, and to allow for your fun and flirty side to come out to play. Whether you plan to keep your weekend low-key or go buck wild, knowing how the Pisces new moon will affect your social life can help you navigate your weekend plans with astrological confidence. Read on to find out how February's new moon will affect friendships for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your intuition is strong and you've been doing some major soul searching over the past weeks, so lean into the mystical energy by gathering with your closest friends and throwing some tarot spreads or doing a Pisces moon ritual.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The new moon is lighting up your social life and helping you to connect with friends, new and old, in all sorts of exciting ways, Taurus. As tempting as it may be to stick to your routine, this is a good time to break out of it and say yes to an unexpected opportunity with friends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The new moon is blowing up your mind with all sorts of creative ideas and new perspectives when it comes to your work and career life, Gem. It's a great time to start planting seeds for the big, exciting moves that are on your horizon — and your friends and mentors can help support you in your goals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Make sure you squeeze in some power naps before the weekend hits, because you're likely to fill your social calendar with a lot of excitement under this new moon, Cancer! The winds of opportunity are in the air, and you're ready to connect with new faces in new places.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're usually the life of the party, but you're going to have less capacity for small talk and surface-level chitchat than usual, Leo. That's OK — just forego any major social events in favor of quality time with your closest confidants instead. You'll be able to open up and get real in the way that you need in order to sift through your existential feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If there are outstanding issues standing in the way of openness in your closest one-on-one relationships, the new moon is offering you both the clarity and the confidence you need to address them and clear the air. Your chat should go well, no matter what kind of drama was brought to the table — and the honesty will bring your friendship to a new level of understanding.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's the perfect time to get the ball rolling on all the little goals and habits you've been trying to incorporate into your routine. Set some time aside this weekend to link up with your most inspiring friends, and set some new moon intentions together by making lists of things you'd like to invite into your life during the coming lunar cycle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The new moon is bringing pleasure, romance, creativity, and fun to the forefront of your brain and the top of your to-do list, Scorpio. It's a great time to be a social butterfly and say yes to that random party invite — or indulge your creative side by inviting friends to see a live band or hit a cool new museum exhibit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to stay home and relax, so invite a close friend or two over to your place for drinks and snacks instead of hitting the town. It's a great opportunity to connect and bond in a way that's hard to do when you're hitting a nonstop flow of social events.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your calendar is packed this weekend and the new moon is bringing out your inner social butterfly, so make the most of the uptick in energy and lean into your extroverted side. Meet up with friends for fun and fascinating conversations over drinks — and leave a little extra room open in your schedule to account for the possibility of having equally stimulating and unexpected chats with strangers, too!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You'll probably feel best after the weekend if you keep your spending to a minimum, Aquarius. Bump the music and pre-game at home with friends before going out to save some cash on cocktails, or cook a yummy meal at a friend's place instead of splurging at a restaurant. You can still live it up in your social life without breaking the bank.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With a powerful new lunar cycle kicking off in your sign, this weekend has the potential to be what dreams are made of. Plan something fun and special with your friends to celebrate Pisces season in whatever whimsical, magical, and sparkly way you see fit. Carve out some time together to share your deepest feelings and intentions for the coming moon cycle.