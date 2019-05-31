Another new moon is upon us, star sisters, and it's the June 2019 new moon in Gemini. Are you ready for a new beginning? New moons signify the beginning of a fresh lunar cycle — and if you enjoy working with the energy of the moon, it usually means it's a good time to begin new endeavors, start new habits, or even jump into a new relationship (ooooh!). June's dark moon will rise on Monday, June 3, joining the sun in the ever-curious, energetic, and intellectual Gemini territory. It's well known that a new moon is always good for a fresh start, but what does the June new moon mean for love lives in particular?

Well, firstly, there are no major planetary interactions happening along with this luminary, which is honestly a good thing: It means less drama, and less factors playing into the intensity that can come along with a strong dose of new moon energy. That said, we're left with no choice but to super embrace Gemini's season's airy, always-in-their-head type of energy, and that's not always an easy approach to take with matters of the heart.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the upcoming moon and its affect on all things love n' romance. "The Gemini New Moon forces us to take an intellectual approach to love, instead of an emotional stance," shares Stardust. "However, lines will be blurred offering confusion with in all partnerships." Here's the thing about a new moon: It's completely shrouded in darkness, so it's not always going to be the best time for clarity when it comes to emotional matters, like love and relationships. With the moon (and sun) in a much less emotionally-driven air sign to boot, you may be feeling even more out of touch with your feelings. But intellect can be sexy, too, so make like a Gemini and call on another side of yourself during this luminary.

Bustle also chatted with astrologer Aliza Kelly to get her take on the new moon's affect on our love lives. "New Moons are an excellent time to look inward, and since this lunation occurs in the Gemini sky, we are reminded that communication is essential component of our romantic relationships," explains Kelly. And this makes sense: Gemini is ruled by Mercury, planet of communication, and this planet's influence in Gemini's energy is super apparent.

"Since the Sun and Moon are meeting in the sky, blocking nocturnal illumination, you may not receive the answers you’re looking for from others; accordingly, this is a time to look inward and open a personal dialogue with your intuition," continues Kelly. "What are your wants? Needs? Aspirations? When you take time to reflect on your inner-truth separately from the pressure of partnership, you’ll discover invaluable information that will be sure to fuel forward momentum."

So, what's to come in department L-O-V-E when the moon goes dark in early June? Here's how the June new moon will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

George Rudy/Shutterstock

"The new moon will bring flirtations your way, serving you a nice springtime vibe," shares Stardust. Try a new approach to flirting: No need to pick any flower. Simply enjoy its beauty by beholding it and smelling its fragrance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

George Rudy/Shutterstock

Don't you love when you feel so fire? "Your confidence will be high, allowing you to mingle with others you crush on," explains Stardust. Your biggest crush under this moon should be yourself, so grace those lesser crushes with your presence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

LightField Studios/Shutterstock

The moon is in your sign (and your sun season), Gem, so do what you do best: Communicate. "It’s a great time to express your feelings to your other half, or even tell someone you care about them," advises Stardust. Your tongue will guide you in all endeavors.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

"Love isn’t on the forefront of your mind, rather the fantasy element of relationships," warns Stardust. But it's OK: Daydreams can be cute, and a healthy fantasy life is part of a healthy love life. Indulge your imagination.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

What are you ready for, Leo? "Relationships are too close for comfort, forcing you to take refuge in a new romantic pursuit," explains Stardust. You can't have it all, so define your needs and desires under the moon and then communicate them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

"You’re stepping out with your partner, making public appearances as an official couple and changing your social media relationship status," explains Stardust. This is a big move for you, Virgo, but so long as it feels right then you have every reason to glow.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

William Perugini/Shutterstock

For you, Libra, falling in love always feels like magic — but something is taking place now that makes your love life feel almost transcendental. "Love is whimsical and mystical right now," shares Stardust. "Have fun in the rapture." This is what we live for — enjoy it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

George Rudy/Shutterstock

Slide back into the driver's seat. "It’s time to take your power back in partnerships," advises Stardust. "Step up and be in control!" C'mon, Scorp, control is no stranger to your bag of tricks, and your love life could use a dose of that poison right about now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

PH888/Shutterstock

It's hard to get a good, clear look at your love life right now, Sag. This moon isn't helping. "Partnerships are ever confusing now, lending your energies to strengthening the bond you share with others," explains Stardust. Call on your friends for clarity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

santypan/Shutterstock

Someone's caught your eye, Cap, and you might just catch feelings as a result. "You’re crushing on someone new, maybe a barista or a beau from the gym," says Stardust. "Don’t be shy, talk to them!" You're a catch and you know it, so don't be afraid to show it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Ivanko80/Shutterstock

Say yes to the date, Aquarius, and have some fun. "Go out on a hot new date during this luminary," advises Stardust. "You may even like the object of your affections." You? Actually like your date on the first try? Under this airy new moon, it's not impossible.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

Relaxing is number one on your agenda now, Pisces baby. "You’re in the mood to cuddle in bed with your beau, making room for you both to nestle together," shares Stardust. Curl up under the darkness of this new moon sky and enjoy the intimacy and closeness.