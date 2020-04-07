We're approaching the energetic high point of Aries season with the April 2020 full moon taking place on Tuesday, April 7. Known as the Pink Moon, this month's big luminary is also a supermoon, which means it'll be shining in all its glory from a closer proximity to the earth than usual — which subsequently makes its lunar energy even more powerful. As the first full moon of both spring and the astrological new year, this is a great time work with crystals and rituals for the April full moon to help align yourself with the lunar energy.

April's full supermoon will rise in the justice-oriented, balance-seeking sign of Libra, so this is a good time to examine your one-on-one, interpersonal relationships — and this applies to business partnerships, friendships, and our significant others alike. Fair warning, though: we may struggle under the moon's intensity, as a challenging square aspect forming between Mars and Uranus at the time of the full moon indicates a potential for chaos, hostility, and unexpected fights. That said, Libra energy is all about balance, so call on your people skills and sense of diplomacy to navigate any full moon freak-outs.

Performing some at-home rituals using healing crystals for the April 2020 full moon is a great way to enhance the heavy blast of lunar energy that'll be coming our way and take advantage of the vibes — and there are a few easy-to-find crystals that are perfect for the job. Check out my favorite crystals to work with under the Libra full moon and plan yourself a lovely lil' new moon crystal ritual.

Emerald

The lovely green emerald is an ideal stone to work with under any Libra transit, as it's a perfect stone to help strengthen relationships using its buoyant, loving, and balanced heart chakra energy. "Emerald promotes friendship, balance between partners, and is particularly known for providing domestic bliss, contentment and loyalty," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "It was dedicated in the ancient world to the goddess Venus for its ability to insure security in love."

How to use it in a crystal ritual: Given that Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, do a quick full moon ritual to honor this loving planet's energy. On the night of the full moon, print a photo that depicts an image of goddess Venus or her symbol, or choose another talisman that represents her. You may light a green candle to begin the ritual if you wish. Then hold your emerald crystal to your heart and focus on opening your heart chakra to growth, energy, and vitality when it comes to all things related to love. With your crystal in hand, either think or say aloud some words of gratitude to Venus, and leave an offering on your altar next to your emerald over the night of the full moon.

Pink Opal

Opal is actually the birthstone for most people born with the sun in Libra, so it's a great stone to work with under a Libra moon. It makes sense as to why, too, as opals inspire justice, balance, and peacefulness. Pink opal in particular is helpful in connecting us lovingly with the Earth's spirit, and it's useful in working with the elements of both water and fire — a stone of balance indeed, with a fiery edge that aligns perfectly with Aries season, too.

How to use it in a crystal ritual: Given that we're working with a Libra moon, strike a balance between the energy of fire and water by taking a healing new moon ritual bath using pink opal. "These stones carry Water energy, and are great for activating the Heart and Throat Chakras," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "In Feng Shui it can be used to bring Fire elemental energy to a location in your home."

Get you a crystal that can do both: Draw a bath, and light a favorite candle next to you as you relax in the warm water. Add some pink fresh or dried rose petals to the water, if you'd like. Then grab your pink opal and set in next to your bath (but not in the water itself — opal doesn't like to get wet, and too much moisture can damage the stone) and connect with its energy. If you'd like, you can dry your hands and hold the opal to your eyes for a calming effect.

Kyanite

Kyanite is an amazing and powerful stone for getting in touch with yourself and filling your interactions with others with empathy and understanding. "Kyanite inspires loyalty and fair treatment to others. It assists in working through disagreements and disputes, and can aid in repairing damaged relationships," wrote Crystal Vaults of the stone. "It is beneficial in negotiations, diplomatic missions, arbitration and other forms of communication between disharmonious people, allowing disparate energies to move into resonance and find a common frequency." Under this balance-seeking Libra moon, these are exactly the themes we'll be working with — making kyanite a perfect and powerful crystal to help you get the job done.

How to use it in a crystal ritual: Full moons are about bringing things to an energetic peak, and given that this is the first full moon of the spring season, it's a great time to get in touch with yourself and build your confidence. Crystal Vaults advised using kyanite in a crystal grid: "For those who have lost their way in life, or are trying to break a cycle of self-destructive behavior, use Kyanite in an empowerment grid to get back on track," the site explains. "Lay out rows of small Kyanite blades radiating from a central Kyanite in six different directions."

Beginning on the night of the full moon, "walk a different path in the mind, letting images and ideas take form spontaneously." Do this every night for two weeks until the night of the new moon (which marks the end of the current lunar cycle) for maximum benefit.