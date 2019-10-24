How The October 2019 New Moon Will Affect You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Welcome to Scorpio season 2019, folks, where revenge is a dish served cold and everyone's stingers are full of poison. We're getting initiated straight into this Scorpio-ruled sea of blood/sweat/tears via the fast-approaching October new moon that'll take place on Sunday, Oct. 27.

This major luminary — the first in Scorpio season and the last in October — is going to be an intense one. New moons mark a time for new beginnings, and considering this one takes place at the very beginning of deep, intense Scorpio season and just days before Mercury retrograde fall 2019 begins, you can bet things will feel like they're shifting and taking new form.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who gave us the lowdown on the shifts that the new moon is catalyzing. "This luminary will bring change for us all — in the most peculiar ways," she explains. "Change is hard. But essential. Embrace growth and transformation, even if it brings frustrations our way." Scorpio is all about transformations, so with both the sun and moon in this fixed water sign, we'll feel the stir of change, whether we're ready for them or not.

One major aspect to note is that the new moon will be in almost an exact opposition aspect to unpredictability planet Uranus, which will throw a dash of wildness and chaos onto our astrological plates. "New Moon opposite Uranus creates spontaneous, erratic and chaotic change," explained Astrology King on its site. "This highly charged electric energy can cause anxiety, impatience, abruptness, impulsiveness, and rebelliousness. Sudden shocks and unexpected encounters may leave you feeling on edge."

We may not be able to foresee the events that take place under this new moon, but we can do our best to expect the unexpected. "The past will come knocking on our door," says Stardust. "It’s up to us to decide if we want to revisit old situations again or move forward." Here's how the October 2019 new moon will affect each zodiac sign so you can start preparing.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the moon in a fellow Mars-ruled planet, you're going to be feeling the mystic lunar energy in a deep way, Aries. "Your magical powers are on point," says Stardust. "Embrace your inner witch." Gather under the new moon with your closest mystic-minded friends to do an intention-setting ritual or a new moon Tarot spread for some cosmic guidance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Libra season may be over, but you're still feeling the need to bring more romance and balance in your most intimate relationships, Taurus. "Love is on the forefront of your mind," explains Stardust. "Create harmony and balance within your partnerships." Take time out to analyze what parts of your relationships are getting too much or too little attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet, Mercury, has been in the pre-shadow phase of it's upcoming retrograde, so you're feeling anxious. This new moon is a great time to start a new self-soothing routine, like daily meditations or scheduling a massage. "Implement some much needed TLC and self-care into your daily vibe to minimize anxieties," advises Stardust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Scorpio new moon is washing all sorts of unexpected curve balls up onto our shores, and your lunar-ruled, water-sign self is no exception, Cancer. "A former crush may re-enter your life," warns Stardust. "Think before opening the door from the past in the present." Be sure you have your wits about you before accepting any offers.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the new moon in Scorpio comes deep, transformational changes — and for you, Leo, it's coming in the form of your personal philosophies on life. "Your personal views are now shifting," explains Stardust. "Embrace change." Don't worry about how you exist in the minds of other people. Be who you are, right here, right now. That's the only you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The unpredictability of Uranus' influence over the new moon might make you a little loose-lipped and sharp-tongued, Virgo, which definitely isn't like you. "You may find that your words are extra sassy now," warns Stardust. "Be careful not to ruffle feathers with others." It's fun to be sassy, TBH, but careful your wit doesn't bleed into cruelty.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your financial sitch has been a source of stress for a while now, Libra, and your avoidant tendencies (and birthday month excuses) weren't making things any easier. Thankfully, this new moon is bringing some new opportunities to get your ducks in a row. "Money is coming your way," shares Stardust. "Invest wisely for the future." Make it happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The dark moon is in your deep seas now, Scorpio, and it's bringing on all the romance, emotional, and feelings you could dream of. "Who said romance is dead?" says Stardust. "Have a merry evening under the stars with your loved ones." Enjoy the dark skies with your closest crew as you enter the season of your solar return. Get ready to celebrate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The prosperity of this new moon is especially strong for you this month, Sag, and you're probably going to pick up on the unique and refreshing feeling that you're capable of writing the script to your own life. "Life is but a dream — and you have the ability to manifest your subconscious desires into reality," says Stardust. Make magic happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Scorpio energy has got a tough exterior, but beneath the surface, this sensitive water sign feels things so deeply. Embrace that energy under this new moon and open yourself up to the help of others. "Old friends will offer you comfort now," explains Stardust. "Share your hopes and dreams with them." It's OK to be vulnerable, collaborate, and share.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

New moon, new job? Your professional life continues to make interesting twists and turns, and this fresh lunar cycle is bringing a possible opportunity that'll spark your interest. "A new position at work is opening up," advises Stardust. "With some luck it will be yours!" If you see a chance, this new moon is a great time to make the leap and try.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

No more hiding under the covers. With the new moon in a fellow emotional water sign, it's time to turn over a new leaf when it comes to self-expression. "Speak from the heart to allow yourself to be heard on a deeper level," advises Stardust. You mustn't ignore your own inner voice in order to appease anyone else. Speak your truest, deepest feels.