How The Lucky 11/11 Day Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers

Mercury may be in retrograde, but that doesn't mean there's not some really magical dates coming up. Nov. 11, 2019 is set to be one of the most magical days of the year, thanks to the spiritual significance of 11/11 in numerology, plus some really special astrological transits that are making the day all the more mystical. In numerology, the number 11 is considered a "master number" and is associated with angels and the spiritual realm. And the astrology of Nov. 11 is just as significant.

"This 11:11 is going to be so glittery!" shares astrologer Kristy Belich, who spoke with Bustle about the planetary happenings on this special day. "This 11:11 portal is all about a series of magnificent connections between very powerful planets," she shares. "The Scorpio Sun/Mercury conjunction to Pluto (transformer) and Saturn (authority) in Capricorn is encouraging seeing and understanding aspects of fear and possibly abuse from an enlightened perspective. There is also a gleaming anchor, from the planet Neptune (purifier) in Pisces who is enveloping the day with the healing waters of the sea." The Sun/Mercury transit taking place is very rare — and won't happen again for another 13 years — making its energy something potent for us to take advantage of.

In addition to these major planetary aspects, 11/11 happens to be the day before Scorpio season's big luminary: The full moon in Taurus. And you can bet we'll be feeling that energy, too. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares some insights on the impending luminary's effect. "The Sun and Mercury retrograde will align in Scorpio on 11/11, opposing the Taurus Moon. This means that we will get flashes of intellectual clarity, even if it opposes our emotional needs," Stardust shares. "The following day, there’s a fertile Full Moon in Taurus, making the 11th a great day to release outdated views and transform our lives." 11/11 is a great day for manifesting, but with the release-energy of the full moon, it's also a good time to let go and clear any road blocks in your path to success.

Even the dark horse sign of Scorpio is stepping into a more magical evolution of itself on this special day. "Scorpio is often considered a sign that digs in the depths of the swamp," explains Belich. "But on 11/11 this year, Scorpio is taking the form of the 'High Priestess' and observing the undertakings of these deep hidden layers." The astrological energy of Nov. 11 combined with the numerological magic and power of this master number date creates the perfect conditions for higher-vibrational energy to lead all of us, allow for more positive manifestations and synchronicity in connections.

Everyone's going to experience the energy of Nov. 11 a little bit differently, so we chatted with Belich and Stardust to get the astrological dish on how 11/11 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Nov. 11 is a prosperous day for creating business plans and manifesting success, and since financial power is on your mind, use that to your advantage today. "You are taking back your power, which will boost your energy and finances," explains Stardust to Bustle. The magical, buzzy energy of the day will ignite your self-confidence and help you tap into a more spiritual realm. Use that to set goals for yourself related to abundance, career, and finance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to the purported spiritual energy of 11/11, there are no coincidences. "A relationship may resurface offering you insights into yourself and the past," shares Stardust with Bustle. That said, pay attention to everything that comes up throughout the day, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Everything (and everyone) is serving a purpose to your higher self, so even if they don't stick, allow them in as fleeting learning experiences.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With your ruling planet Mercury in emotional Scorpio and a special transit with the sun on 11/11, you might find your usually-intellectual self relying on your emotions. "Your sign is feeling far more emotional than you even bargained for. You have a lot of self reflecting to do, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg through the 2019-2020 season," explains Belich. "You are taking on a lot more responsibility than you were previously used to!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

11/11 also happen to be Twin Flames day, and with so much action taking place in a fellow emotional water sign (Scorpio), you might be seeing your twin soul in another unexpectedly. "A friendship can evolve into more now," notes Stardust to Bustle. "Think things through before you become FWB with your bestie." While the power of 11/11 is strong, relationships that begin during Mercury Rx don't always last, so don't let you emotions steer the whole ship.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Mercury retrograde is linking up with your ruling planet, the Sun, in a rare and special cosmic event today - and it's a prosperous moment in time that you could benefit from focusing on. "Take time off from work to recenter yourself," advises Stardust to Bustle. "You need some R & R." Don't sleep on (i.e. work right through without paying attention to) the abundant power of 11/11! Carve out quiet time to focus on your goals today so you can manifest the life you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

"You are being asked to do some layered soul work that you might have been avoiding," shares Belich. "The thing is, if you do, your actual physical body will react. A cold or flu is really the universe asking you to go deeper into personal work." Sometimes, spiritual cleansing manifests physically, too. "You cannot project your healing onto others. It starts from within. Face the fears now before January forces you to do some major shadow work!"

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

11/11 is a day of major blessings when it comes to our ability to manifest abundance - making it an ideal day for ritual work, intention setting, and overall planning when it comes to your finances. "Plan your budget with great caution and care now to avoid monetary missteps in the future," advises Stardust to Bustle. This has been heavily on your mind lately, and today is the golden doorway you've been waiting for. It's going to take work, but it's time to start stepping through it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're normally a private person, but with so many major planets linking in your sign today, 11/11 is thrusting you into the spotlight. "As your sign is being asked to be a little more out of the shadows this year and even further through the year 2020, this 11/11 portal provides a structure for you to get yourself into a new visible platform," explains Belich. "More eyes are on you for guidance and wisdom. Don’t be afraid to express your truth! Creativity is truly encouraged." Take advantage of the energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The new moon cycle that's leading up to the Nov. 12 full moon began in your sign, Sag, so you're releasing tons of old spiritual baggage that's no longer serving you. Along with that, you might find that your body is physically cleansing itself, symbolic of your spiritual work. "You may feel a little under the weather now," explains Stardust to Bustle. "Take time to relax and heal your energy." Allow for some meditative peace on Nov. 11 to take advantage of the spiritual energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

11/11 is about synchronicity and connection, and even though you've been disappointed by some friends (and maybe even burned) as of late, allow the natural flow of energy to bloom between you and the people you're close with today. "Friends are a source of inspiration, even if hanging out with them has lost its luster," explains Stardust to Bustle. Take everything as a lesson, and everyone who crosses your path as a teacher.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

"Work projects will come to a close, which isn’t a big deal as you are in need of quiet time at home," says Stardust to Bustle. In fact, it's a good thing that current professional responsibilities are neatly wrapping themselves up, as 11/11 is an ideal time to start planning for a new chapter. Use your newfound free time today to focus on your next steps. What feels abundant to you? What kind of energy do you want to draw forth in your life? Focus on the answers to these questions.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

"Your mind is evolving at rampant pace, allowing you to change your inner philosophies," shares Stardust with Bustle. Today will feel extra spiritual for you, Pisces, as you're swimming through many emotions in the depths of all these water sign transits. Given 11/11's magic numerologically, too, you'll find that you have a clear connection to source and are able to merge with your highest self to set goals. Use this magic in an intention-setting ritual and step into your evolution.