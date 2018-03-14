These 3 Zodiac Signs Are More Likely To Be Narcissists

As far as the word "narcissistic" goes, it's often used to describe those who are vain, self-absorbed, egotistical, and selfish. And when it comes to astrology, there are three zodiac signs that are more likely to have narcissistic personality traits than the rest, simply due to characteristics often associated with the sign.

Each zodiac sign comes with its fair share of positive qualities, as well as a few negatives. After all, to have good sides and bad sides is what it is to be human. But if a certain trait seems to be holding a person back in life — such as a tendency to be a bit self-absorbed — it can be helpful to figure out why that is, and make a few simple changes.

"It's important to have a healthy self-esteem. But it's [also] important to look closely, and see whether or not our healthy self-esteem isn't really overcompensation to hide deep-rooted insecurity," life coach and astrologer Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle. "It's good to have a look at our possible character defects to create our best selves. If people want more happiness in life, self-awareness is the first step."

That being said, it's always essential to remember that not everyone will identify completely with their sign. Although different zodiac signs have different attributes, not all characteristics may pertain to you. Instead, the zodiac should be used as a guide to help with self-reflection, and offer further insights into the qualities you do identify with.

Even though these signs may be a bit vain at times, that doesn't mean they're bad people or that they can't improve. Here, MacGuire offers some insight, as well as what each of these signs can do to rein in their selfish moments, and be a bit more self-aware.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If an Aries seems like they're being narcissistic, there's usually a good reason why. "[...] Aries [might] have abandonment issues, as if they've chosen this to force their self-creation," MacGuire says. "If they don't assert an identity all their own, the underlying belief would be that they had deserved to be abandoned, which isn't true. They have to be self-focused to create their identity in the world, or create a new world in which they can stand up, be special, and be counted. Sometimes this self-focus, however, can be taken to an extreme, resulting in an unwillingness or inability to consider the thoughts and feelings of others. This lack of empathy can make Aries [seem] narcissistic." But since there's an easily-pinpointed explanation for any selfishness they may display, it makes it all the easier for Aries to turn things around. "If Aries can increase their internal sense of self-worth, they can help others do the same. In helping to heal others fears of abandonment, they can assuage their own," MacGuire says. Aries can also reach out to others for help, too. "Aries can aim to find relationships in which they share a mutual empathy with others. Once they realize we're all in this together, Aries can find a lot of joy in caring for other people. When Aries teaches others what they wish they had known, they can be the leader this world needs."

2 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo is ruled by the Sun, the center of our solar system. And as such they may like to be the center of attention. "Their job is to take center stage and show us all the power of self-expression," MacGuire says. "Sometimes, however, this can result in an overinflated sense of self-importance." That's why, when things don't go their way, their emotions can flare up. "Perceiving themselves as coming from a position of lack, when anything gets in their way of rising — if someone says 'no' or shoots them down — Leo can be destructive," MacGuire says. This can come in the form of fighting with those they perceived to have shut them down says MacGuire, or possibly seeking reprisal for their hurt feelings — all of which are ways Leo can seem to be narcissistic. But since it never feels good to be that angry, Leo can stand to find better ways of coping with any slights (or perceived slights) they might encounter in life. "They have to reach a stage of confidence in which they don't take things personally. They also have to accept that other people's feelings and preferences matter, too, and blowing a gasket when denied is only going to make people ... less inclined to respect them," MacGuire says. While it may be tricky at first, adjusting their viewpoint has so many benefits. "They want their audience to consist of strong, stand-up people ... If Leo wants to be in the best company, they should be poised to treat other people with the same respect to which they feel entitled." Once they can do that, Leo will be able to get all the attention they love and need — in a healthier way.