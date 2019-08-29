If you were someone who was awaiting the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte with bated breath, then your day just got a whole not better. Today, August 29, is the day of the glorious Starbucks Happy Hour. Why this day is not a national holiday, I'll never know — to be honest, it's probably a lot more unifying than Arbor Day. OK, I'm starting the petition to make it a national holiday now.

But what does Starbucks Happy Hour get you? This time, we've got a great BOGO offer heading your way. If you head into Starbucks after 3 p.m. today and buy a drink that's a Grande or larger, you'll get a second one free. And yes, before you get worried, this offer includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte and other delights, like the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Salted Caramel Mocha. Your cheaper drink will be free. They've done other Happy Hours, which included treats like half off Frappuccinos, but I have to say this one sounds better, because it allows you to grab any drink you want to get your paws on.

Want to get in on the action? It's really easy. Download the Starbucks mobile app for all of the Happy Hour offers. The app also lets you get the Starbucks Rewards system. This year they introduced a new tiered system to help you get your rewards faster — everything from free extra shots of espresso to free drinks or sandwiches can be yours, especially if you're someone who spends a lot of time (and money) at the 'Bucks.

Even though Starbucks is insanely popular all year round, it's definitely when fall is about to appear that all eyes turn to the iconic coffee giant. And though, yes, the Pumpkin Spice Latte tends to be the star of the show, it's important to remember that it's not the only thing happening. Some of us find the PSL too sweet (don't @ me, I can literally eat frosting straight from a bucket with my hands but this is just too much), but there are so many other treats on offer. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the company's first new pumpkin coffee drink from the brand in 16 years and is a more subtle option. And the Salted Caramel Mocha sounds downright delightful.

And let's not forget all of the Starbucks fall grocery offers — I'm looking at you, Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws — and all of the delicious food options available in stores. This fall we're seeing the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, which is an instant fall classic, and the Cat Cake Pop, which delivers some Halloween vibes. Seriously, look beyond the PSL, people — there's so much more out there to try.

So if you're looking for a way to treat yourself in the last few days of August, the Starbucks Happy Hour is a great way to do that. You can capture the last days of summer with a classic Frappuccino or you can look forward to fall with one of their special seasonal drinks. Either way, you can celebrate with the BOGO deal — all you need is the app and a dream.