Disney has been consistent in releasing some its fan-favorite recipes for you to make at home while staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest treat is a peanut butter and jelly milkshake. With just four ingredients, you can recreate Disney's PB&J milkshake to enjoy from your home.

Though Disney Parks are closed, their recipe book has been thrown open on the Disney Parks Blog. Since many stay-at-home orders went into effect in mid-March, the company has been releasing its famous treats and concoctions for its customers to try on their own as they wait for parks to reopen.

The PB&J milkshake hails from Disney's 50's Prime Time Cafe, a vintage-inspired restaurant located at Disney World's Hollywood Studios. These drinks are often served to customers along with their meals or at the bar.

So while your summer may feel like it's missing a certain cartoon mouse, you won't have to miss his trademark treats. All you need is two tablespoons of peanut butter, two tablespoons of jelly, two cups of vanilla ice cream, and one quarter cup of milk to bring the taste of Disney right to your kitchen.

To create the milkshake, blend all the ingredients and then continue to add peanut butter or jelly as it suits your taste. If you don't have jelly that you want to put in the milkshake, the Disney Parks blog suggests adding two cups of sliced strawberries as a substitute. You'll still get the fruity kick, just with a different texture. Once everything is blended to your liking, add a fun straw and enjoy. You can even add to the fun by buying one of these super cute Mickey Mouse silly straws.

If Disney's PB&J milkshakes weren't your absolute fave treats from the parks, there are plenty of other recipes on the blog that you can try out, including Disney's Mickey Mouse pretzels, the "grey stuff" from Beauty and the Beast, and cheddar cheese soup. Whatever sweet or savory delight you're in the mood for, odds are that Disney already released it on its Disney Parks Blog or YouTube channel. And if it's not there, stay tuned!