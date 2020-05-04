At this point in quarantine, you've probably cooked all that you can cook, baked all that you can make, and scoured the internet for every new recipe you could possibly find. Well, don't put down your pots and pans yet. Disney just released its cheddar cheese soup recipe for the first time ever on its Disney Parks Blog, which means you can make the warm and cheesy appetizer all while at home.

Disney's cheddar cheese soup recipe comes from its Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion at Epcot. Le Cellier Steakhouse is one of Epcot's fancier dining options, with famous favorites including its filet mignon, duck dumplings, and, of course, the cheddar cheese soup. While the recipes to these dishes (and more) have been previously been published in Disney cookbooks, May 3 marked the first time Disney released the cheddar cheese recipe online, according to the Disney Parks Blog. It's one of the company's most famous dishes, and now you can bring its taste to your dining room table.

The cheddar cheese soup recipe calls for 14 ingredients: bacon, red onion, celery ribs, butter, all-purpose flour, chicken stock, milk, white cheddar cheese, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, scallions (or chives), warm Canadian golden lager, and salt and pepper to taste.

Aside from a little sautéing, simmering, and stirring, the recipe doesn't call for anything complicated. Just make sure you have a whisk, an immersion blender, and a 5-quart Dutch oven so that you can follow the recipe on the Disney Parks Blog exactly.

While all of the Disney Parks have been closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has been helping its customers find things to do while at home to keep them busy and bring the magic of Disney to them. Aside from its cheddar cheese soup, Disney also recently released the recipes to other famous theme park dishes, including its plant-based cookie fries, Dole Whip recipe, churros recipe, grilled three-cheese sandwich, and Walt Disney's own favorite chili.

While you may not be able to experience the thrill of meeting Mickey and Minnie, riding one of the themed rollercoasters, or taking in a late night fireworks show right now, you don't have to wait before you can chow down on one of Disney's most popular dishes. And even when parks eventually open up again, you don't have to wait to book tickets to eat one of your favorite Disney dishes. All you need is a few ingredients, your kitchen, and the help of a little Disney magic.