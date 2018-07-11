On Tuesday, Instagram launched a new sticker that made Stories even more interactive and social than they were before. Yes, there's a new sticker in town — and its capabilities are endless! It's called a question sticker, is located in your sticker file, and is going to become your latest Instagram obsession. The feature lets your friends privately send in questions for you to publicly answer in your Stories. If you're already using the feature, you'll want to know how to see who answered your question sticker on Instagram Stories because this feature is not anonymous, despite how it might look to viewers.

The question sticker acts as a prompt to get us talking with our followers. It serves as a simple tool to get to conversation started and gives us an opportunity to open up with a little guided encouragement and explore the way in which we want to use our Instagram accounts. For example, if you prompt your followers to send in questions, you'll be able to look for patterns within their questions. Maybe a lot of your followers love your food content and want restaurant and recipe recommendations. Maybe a lot of your followers are obsessed with your home decor and are looking for some tips and tricks. Maybe a lot of your followers want to hear about your skin care routine or learn more about your family. Just by studying the questions that you receive, you can learn a lot about what your followers find most interesting about your content. Then, you can use that information to inspire your future posts and help you better connect with your followers.

But if you've already seen your friends using the question sticker in their Stories, you've probably noticed that you can't see who submitted the question. But just because the poster's name is not shared with viewers, doesn't mean it's not disclosed. Here's how to see who asked what:

Check For Views

The user of the Instagram account who posted the question will be able to see who responded. When you go to look at the viewers of your Story as usual, you'll notice a new "See Responses" pop up. Then, above the list of viewers, you'll be able to scroll through the responses and see which ones you want to address. You'll also see these responses in your general notifications page where likes, comments and follows are also reported.

Tap For Response

When you click on your responses, you'll be able to see who asked questions and you'll have an opportunity to respond to them. The way this feature is set up makes it so there is a lot of transparency – aka, no one can troll you by hiding their identity. And at the same time, people don't have to be embarrassed to ask questions because their name won't be publicly attached to the question. It gives us freedom and protection at the same time.

Get The Hang Of It

Once you get the hang of the sticker, you're going to want to use it all the time. It's a great way to post when you don't have anything particularly spectacular to post. You could be bored waiting for a train, feeling lonely in a cafe, or trying to fall asleep at night while wanting to interact with your followers. Any time is a good time to ask your followers questions and interact. If you get a question that you want to answer, but not publicly, you can simply direct message the poster personally and take the conversation out of Stories. The point of the feature isn't to force you to spill your guts in public, it's just a fun way to connect and get conversations started on and offline.