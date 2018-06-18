Stock up on popcorn and make sure you're all caught up your shows, because the MTV Movie & TV Awards are almost here. The show airs Monday night, and if you prioritized Netflix over cable, here's how to stream the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards and catch all the action.

The network will luckily be live-streaming the entire show on its website, so you can watch the whole event without a problem. The ceremony will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who'll keep things entertaining as you watch to see your favorite actors, shows, and films nab trophies. In the movie categories, Black Panther leads the pack with seven nominations total, including Best Movie. The film's star Chadwick Boseman also earned nominations for Best Performance and Best Hero, while Michael B. Jordan — who plays the movie's antagonist Erik Killmonger — got a nod for Best Villain. Boseman and castmates Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Letitia Wright (Shuri) were also nominated for Best On-Screen Team.

As for the small screen awards, Stranger Things racked up six nominations, including Best Show. Two of the Netflix hit's stars — Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy Hargrove — are up for the Best Performance and Scene Stealer titles, respectively.

Wonder Woman, 13 Reasons Why, A Quiet Place, and Game of Thrones also received nominations at the show. This year, MTV will also honor Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt with the Generation Award, and actor and screenwriter Lena Waithe is set to receive the Trailblazer Award. With all of that happening, there are sure to be plenty of memorable moments, including plenty from Haddish. The comedian, who has had a whirwind year since her star-making turn in 2017's Girls Trip, is breaking new ground as the first black woman to host the show.

In a May promo clip for the awards show, Haddish said, "She ready. You ready?" before continuing, "If you want to make it in this business, you’ve got to pay your dues. I’ve slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted Bar Mitzvahs... you don’t want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass awards show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

Haddish told EW in a May interview that as soon as MTV contacted her about hosting, she was immediately coming up with ideas. Haddish said,

"The first day that I sat down to the meet with the director, he was like, 'We just wanted to hear some of your ideas, if you have any,' and I guess he didn’t think I was going to have any, and I just started going down the gauntlet of everything, and he was like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I wasn’t prepared for this. Most people don’t have anything, they're just like, whatever you want me to do." And I was like, 'Oh, I want to do whatever you want me to do, but also, I have these ideas.' I never show up empty-handed."

The comedian previously announced the news in a video on her Instagram account on February 22. "It's gonna be off the chain," Haddish says in the clip. "And you know why? Because I'm hosting. And you know what that means — it's gonna be hilarious."

With so many popular movies and shows nominated for awards at the MTV show, the competition will no doubt be stiff, but Haddish — one of the funniest comedians in the game — is sure to lighten the mood. So, open your laptop on Monday night, head to MTV's live-streaming page, and stay tuned to see who takes home the top prizes.