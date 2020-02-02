Streaming live televised events without cable is rarely an easy task, but the Super Bowl is an exception. Like in years past, you can stream the 2020 Super Bowl for free on the Fox Sports app or FOXSports.com without any kind of subscription. The network has even compiled a list of all the devices you can use to stream the game: in addition to Android and iOS-operating devices, AppleTV, FireTV, Android TV, Xbox One, Samsung Smart, Oculus Go and Quest, and Roku are all supported. (Though Roku users beware: the Verge reports that a contract dispute could mean Fox won't be available on Super Bowl Sunday.)

In order to stream the game, all you need to do is create a profile on Fox. You can either create a login specifically for Fox or go through Facebook, so budget time ahead of the game for that quick step.

If you don't want to use Fox or for some reason encounter a technical difficulty, there are a few other options. You can stream the Super Bowl through the Yahoo Sports app on your phone or tablet, though this method doesn't allow you to screencast, so it's best for personal or on-the-go viewing. You can also watch the game on the NFL app, or opt for a paid subscription site like fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV. You don't have to pay if you sign up for the free trial — just remember to cancel your account if you don't want to continue using the service long-term.

Choosing to stream the game does come with a slight risk: when Fox hosted the game in 2017, the stream went down for 15 minutes in the fourth quarter. But three years have passed and other networks have successfully streamed the Super Bowl without any problems, so things should run smoothly on the big day. Happy watching!