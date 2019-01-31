Dying to see another chapter of Eve Polastri's undercover thrills? Well, good news: Killing Eve Season 2 will be easier than ever for fans to watch. AMC will simulcast the hit spy drama along with original network BBC America when the series returns for its sophomore season on April 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as both networks announced on Wednesday, Jan. 30, per The Wrap.

“When we launched Killing Eve on BBC America last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” AMC Networks entertainment president Sarah Barnett said of the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led series, according to the website. “We believe we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can. That’s what’s behind this move… to have a big, premium network like AMC introduce this fantastic storytelling to an even broader array of viewers and fans.”

So what exactly can viewers expect when British intelligence agent Eve (Oh) returns in the wake of stabbing vanishing assassin Villanelle (Comer), with whom she has a, well, complicated relationship? As reported by Deadline, the new season of Killing Eve "picks up just 36 seconds after the end of last season’s finale, as Villanelle has disappeared and Eve having no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does."

Aimee Spinks/BBC America

The show's executive producer and new head writer Emerald Fennell elaborated on the episode's synopsis in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly: “In many ways, it’s actually more intimate and darker. What happened at the end of season 1 has really, really made an impact on both of our protagonists. It’s a ripple effect that both of them have experienced.”

Added Oh in the same EW piece, “Eve’s state of mind is pushed to the absolute limit as she tries to contain the feral energy that is Villanelle.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Off screen, Oh has broken her own boundaries and made history with her performance. The native Canadian became the first Asian actor to receive a Best Lead Actress Primetime Emmy Award nomination last year. Although she eventually lost out on the statue to The Crown's Claire Foy, Oh has since been cleaning up this awards season, recently winning a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for her Killing Eve role.

After accepting her SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, she addressed her groundbreaking moments, while also acknowledging there are still strides to be made. "What do I think about diversity? May it continue to grow," Oh told reporters backstage, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Are we there yet? Of course not, but it’s always good to have something to aspire to and continue to work toward, to see ourselves in a deeply human need — I continue to work towards that."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Former Grey's Anatomy costar Ellen Pompeo also applauded Oh's milestones in a tweet, following her SAG win: "Since Arliss @IamSandraOh has been a girl you cannot take your eyes off of when she's on screen... her skill is hard to put into words but man these accolades are sooo deserved. Absolutely thrilled for this talented woman."

Now, thanks to AMC's planned addition of Killing Eve to its lineup, even more people will be able to join in celebrating Oh's award-winning turn.