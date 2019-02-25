There are those who say that millennial pink was a trend that died toward the end of 2017. But according to the pink outfits on the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the shade is still very much a favorite. From giant hot pink tulle gowns to magenta column dresses to pale pink suits, the hue was everywhere at this year's most prestigious award ceremony. And even though the shade of pink appeared in many different silhouettes, for a lot of the looks it was paired with a larger-than-life construction.

Take Gemma Chan's massive hot pink, high-neck gown, for example. Or Helen Mirren's pink-and-orange tulle masterpiece — a dress which, as she pointed out on stage, perfectly coordinated with Jason Mamoa's light pink velvet suit (and matching scrunchie — that part is important).

There were pink floral gowns. Some paired with capes, like Maya Rudolph's high-neck floral gown. Others were embroidered with sparkle, like Marie Kondo's column dress (that dress definitely sparked joy — just saying).

There was also Angela Bassett's structural, one-shoulder gown that almost perfectly matched the shade of Chan's ruffle-y dress. If that wasn't your style, there was also Sarah Paulson's hot pink, ultra poofy dress that featured cut-outs and yet another high-neck silhouette.

Gemma Chan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like mentioned above, Chan's hot pink dress was a serious red carpet statement. It makes me want to take my down comforter, dye it pink, wrap it around my body, and add some fancy jewelry as soon as possible.

Sarah Paulson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If your fashion interests include poofy sleeves, a ball gown silhouette, cut outs, and yes — you guessed it, the color pink. This outfit is for you.

Jason Mamoa Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Mamoa definitely seems to be in agreement that millennial pink is still a thing. And he has a matching scrunchie to prove it. Plus, his wife Lisa Bonet matched with a gown in a similar pink hue.

Helen Mirren Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Have you ever seen such a glorious combination of light pinks, hot pinks, and orange-y pinks? All in tulle? I think not.

Maya Rudolph Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A round-up of pink outfits isn't complete without a pink floral or a pink cape, and Rudolph's look brought both.

Marie Kondo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marie Kondo's pale pink dress was covered with sparkly floral applique and it looked amazing on the new Netflix star and organizing queen.

Kacey Musgraves Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To be honest, a high-neck, cotton candy-colored tulle gown just has Kacey Musgraves' name all over it. So it's fitting the the new Grammy-winner chose this for her debut Oscars outfit.