I Lived, Worked, & Played in 9 Cities — Here's How I'd Rank Them

Living: You probably don't need me to tell you that New York is one of the most expensive and annoying cities to live in, and you get very little for your money. Of course, though, there's a reason for that: Everyone wants to live there. You will never run out of places to go or things to do. The only risk is falling victim to the paradox of choice and spending the night in your apartment Yelping places you never make it to.

Working: Given the endless places to work in, being a nomad in New York is surprisingly annoying. Cafes are crowded, bathroom lines are endless, and some places are stingy with WiFi, making you buy more cold brew coffee and artisanal donuts every few hours to stay online — because rent is damn expensive for the owners, too. That said, it's New York. You can always find what you need within a 10-minute walk at almost any hour (and if what you need is a place to work, hotel lobbies are great for that, too). Not to mention, you can find endless meetups and events for your industry, no matter what it is. If you find yourself in New York, take the opportunity to network, because you won't have access to that many people again for a while.

Playing: New York social life is pretty centered around bars. There's still a ton to do if you don't drink, but you have to proactively look for it, because your friends will probably suggest bars. The club scene seems decent if you're from the U.S., though will look inadequate once you've been to Europe. The one thing New York is never lacking is concerts. You should look out for free ones in the summer.