There's been research to suggest that night owls are more creative, and that being a night owl might even be genetic. Whether you stay up all night to get your creative juices flowing, or you can't help it because it's hard coded in your DNA, sometimes you really just need to get some sleep while it's dark outside. Fear not my fellow night owls, there are some things you can do to get more sleep at night.

I'm a night owl, but staying up all night doesn't really serve me when I have to get up at 7 a.m. for work. This means I've had to train myself to go to bed at a reasonable time. While this may sound impossible, the National Sleep Foundation noted on its website that night owls actually can sleep at night if they learn to alter their circadian rhythms.

Although it's not a fun process, if you have to be awake during the daytime hours, it's worth it in the long run to not be stumbling around like an extra from The walking Dead. This means committing to a new sleep schedule seven days a week. Yep, no more sleeping in on weekends. In addition, there are plenty of tools you can employ to help yourself sleep better at night, even if it's not in your nature.

1. Adopt A Clean Sleeping Routine Shutterstock While this might sound like just slipping into clean sheets, the goop-approved clean-sleeping trend is actually a pre-bedtime routine to prepare your body for sleep. Take a shower or bath one-to-two hours before going to bed, engage in a relaxing activity like yoga or meditation, and power down your screens at least an hour before turning off the lights.

2. Try Some CBD Oil Brandi Neal / Bustle My roommate and I are big fans of all-natch sleep remedies, and CBD oil is our favorite. If you're late to the party, CBD oil is the non-psychoactive part of the hemp plant, and because it doesn't contain THC it won't get you high. It's great for relieving anxiety and helping you get to sleep. We've tried a lot of different brands, and the ones that taste the worst tend to work the best. If you don't even want to get involved with taste, opt for capsules. If you're looking for a tasty CBD oil, Sunday Scaries, CBDfx, and PlusCBD are great options. If you don't mind something that tastes icky but gets the job done quickly, Plant People, Endoca, and Ojai Energetics are our go-to choices. There's a lot to choose from, and you can research different brands on the website CBD Oil Review to find one that works best for you.

3. Get Up Earlier Shutterstock If you want to be able to sleep at night, you're going to have to start waking up earlier in the morning. "One of the reasons night owls stay up so late is that they’re just not tired. You need to make sure you feel sleepy earlier in the evening and to do that, you need to wake up a lot earlier than usual," the National Sleep Foundation noted. After about a week of getting up with the birds, you should be tired enough to go to sleep at a reasonable time.

4. Give Yourself A Caffeine Curfew Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images You know why Lorelai Gilmore can drink coffee from morning till night and sleep just fine? She's not a real person. Caffeine is a stimulant, and when real people drink it after 3 p.m., they set themselves up for sleepless nights. If you're trying to get to bed sooner, cut out your afternoon caffeine fix.

5. Aromatherapy Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Certain scents like lavender can help you relax and prepare your mind for sleep. Set yourself up for sleep success by getting an oil diffuser and sleep inducing essential oils like lavender. Turn it on about an hour before you go to bed, and let the soothing scents carry you off to dreamland.

6. Listen To Soothing Sounds Shutterstock When I'm having trouble sleeping, I turn to my thunderstorm meditation on Insight Timer. If you need some help getting to sleep, find a sleep meditation that works for you. You can choose from a guided sleep meditation, sounds of soft rain, and everything in between.