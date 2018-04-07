As the premiere date for Avengers: Infinity War draws closer and closer, fans are more excited than ever for the ultimate Marvel event. The latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped on Saturday, April 7 and it shows the Avengers arriving in Wakanda. It's totally worth flipping out over and getting even more excited for the movie.

The fictional Wakanda is a secretive African nation, most recently shown in February's Black Panther film. Black Panther explored the challenges Wakanda faced, as the thriving nation made itself invisible to the rest of the world. Even the central villain was one audiences could empathize with; Killmonger's driving force was sharing the country's resources with the rest of the world. It was a lot. And now, Marvel wants to throw the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and more into the mix? It's definitely ambitious. It's almost worth getting nervous over. Until you watch a teaser like this, and everything feels okay again.

In the one-minute clip, viewers see the Avengers arrive in Wakanda for the first time. Steve "Captain America" Rogers is reunited with best frenemy Bucky Barnes; Iron Man will soon have an idea of the nation's technological advancements, and Okoye is rightfully skeptical of the whole situation.

Watch the latest extended teaser for Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the film's April 27 release in the video below.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Deep breaths. Deep breaths, everybody.

While audiences might be psyched to see this veritable Avengers-palooza, not everyone is convinced it's the right idea. “When you said we we’re going to open Wakanda to the rest of the world, this was not what I imagined,” Okoye scoffs to King T'Challa in the trailer. "I was thinking the Olympics, or maybe a Starbucks." Well, Okoye, no such luck. Instead, you're getting space people, superhumans, a talking raccoon, and lots and lots of war. And that's just the beginning.

It's unclear how much the politics of Black Panther will factor in, though. Detractors from the monarchy praised Killmonger's attempts to end Wakanda's isolationism. By welcoming visitors to Wakanda — not to mention, the fights they'll bring with them — Wakandans are opening a door to conflict at every level. Will it be what the citizens want? What will it mean for the tiny nation's future in the Marvel universe? After years of Marvel teasing audiences with Infinity War, fans are just weeks away from finding out.

If you really want to go down the rabbit hole with this new trailer, there might be a first glimpse of something special hiding in plain sight. Comicbook.com believes that Marvel dropped the first look at the elusive Soul Stone in Thanos' infinity gauntlet, though that has not been confirmed. MovieWeb finds the lack of Hawkeye suspicious, though they love the detail that Peter Parker's spidey-sense might be set off by the arrival of Thanos' ship. So many little details were snuck into the one-minute trailer, and Marvel thought they could distract fans by serving them a heaping helping of Wakanda. Not so fast, Marvel! People have been waiting for Avengers: Infinity War for so long, they know to read between the lines by now.

In this new Infinity War teaser alone, fans can catch glimpses of the Black Panther, (Princess) Shuri, Iron Man, Bucky Barnes, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos (a villain for the ages), and so many more. The movie will also include Ant-Man, Thor, Loki, and as Entertainment Weekly jokes, pretty much any character you've ever seen in a recent Marvel film.

If the trailers are any indication, it will be intense, over-the-top, and memorable. Avengers: Infinity War will officially be released on April 27.