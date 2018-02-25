The 2018 Winter Olympics have been quite an event to witness. And whether cheering on home countries from living rooms or the actual sidelines, many can agree on one thing. Snowboarder Chloe Kim managed to steal the show, both on and off the snow, making fans wonder if Chloe Kim will attend the Olympic closing ceremony. Because seriously, not having the 17-year-old gold medalist present for the big day would be a total travesty. Unfortunately for her fans, it seems like Chloe Kim bid her farewell to the Winter Games and Korea a couple of days ago. A Snapchat video from Feb. 24 shows the snowboarder on her way to Denver, Colorado.

Kim took home gold for her outstanding performance, but her athleticism isn't the only reason fans are obsessed with the Long Beach, CA native. The Olympian is one of the most popular people in the world right now, and she still manages to be relatable to so many of her admirers. In the midst of competing, the young star garnered a ton of fans for tweeting about her appetite. On Feb. 12, just before the athlete became the youngest athlete to win gold in a snow event, Kim tweeted,

"Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry."

And when a fan responded, asking whether or not Kim was competing in that exact moment, the athlete simply said, "yes..."

So there you have it, folks. Even a gold medal-winning snowboarder thinks of what's on the menu in the most inopportune times.

Speaking of Kim taking home the gold, the teenager also made headlines during the competition for her musical stylings. While stealing the event with her exceptional moves, Kim has the lyrics of some of the hottest artists today running through her earbuds. On her first run, where the athlete earned a whomping 93.75 score from the judges, Kim was listening to Lady Gaga's 2008 hit "Paparazzi." But while making history with a record-smashing 98.25, Kim rocked out to Migos' Billboard chart-topping single "Motorsport."

Whether opening up about her love for churros, or admitting that her mascara stood in the way of her crying about her gold medal, Kim's unapologetic normalcy has taken the internet by storm, and she seems to be enjoying every moment of it.

At just 17 years old, Kim has already accomplished so much, but in actuality, this is only the beginning. College, another Olympics appearance, and living life as any teenaged superstar would? Well, whatever she decides to do next, she'll have the support of her family every step of the way.

While speaking to Bleacher Report about her latest accomplishment, her father Jong Jin Kim said, "I just hope she lives as a happy girl." In the same interview, her father mentioned that her getting an education was certainly on the agenda, but ultimately, he just wants her to live an awesome life.

The sky is literally the limit for Kim, and those around her know this to be true. So many within her industry can't help but celebrate just how talented she is. The California girl has been compared to other snowboarding greats, such as Shaun White and Kelly Clark. And at such a young age, the star has more than enough time to take over the sport, just as so many before her have done.

The New York Times on YouTube

It's been such a joy being able to watch Kim rise to superstardom over the past few weeks. Her social media platforms have grown expeditiously throughout the competition, she's on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and she even has her own Kellogg's box (which is totally on brand for the young foodie). The question shouldn't be what else can Kim do, but rather, what can't she accomplish. Because as it stands, this young starlet is just getting started.

Here's to hoping that the young star graces the Olympics scene one more time, and gets to stay long enough to tweet about the snacks at the closing ceremony.