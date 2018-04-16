The youngest member of the Kardashian family officially has a name, and fans are wondering if it comes with a side of shade. On Monday afternoon, Khloé Kardashian announced that her daughter's name is True Thompson. In light of the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors, the tweets and memes about Khloé's daughter's name have been focused on the baby's dad. There's no way that the new mom would give her daughter a name just to make a point to Thompson — in fact, Kris Jenner revealed that True is a family name — but that hasn't stopped social media from having a bit of fun with the baby's sweet name.

Shortly before little True arrived, videos were released that reportedly showed Thompson cheating on Kardashian with another woman. At this time, the new mom has not commented on the reports. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian's reps and Thompson's agent for comment on the reports, but did not receive an immediate response.)

However, fans have been full of comments about the reported situation. After everything that Kardashian has been through, her supporters took the allegations against Thompson personally, and they've been letting the NBA player know exactly how they feel about the rumors. Now that the name of Thompson's daughter has been announced, Kardashian's fans have taken it as a sign that the Good American founder might be trying to tell the world something about those rumors. Or, you know, about how she wants her boyfriend to be.

Either way, the tweets about True's name all have one thing in common — a major message for Thompson.

Whether or not Kardashian will ever end up officially commenting on the allegations against Thompson remains to be seen. For some fans, however, the announcement of the couple's baby's name is all the comment they need.

"'It's True'- Khloe Kardashian responding to cheating allegations while also naming her child," one Twitter user wrote. "True Thompson sounds like Khloé Kardashian got sick of answering questions about Tristan Thompson's cheating and just decided, 'My daughter's name is the answer. It's True,'" wrote another.

There are also plenty of people on Twitter who think that Kardashian named her baby True just to spite Thompson — and while that's probably pretty unlikely, some fans are seemingly all about that kind of commitment to payback.

"Bravo to Khloe Kardashian for giving her baby the most passive aggressive name to remind her baby daddy that he ain’t the truth from now until eternity," one fan tweeted. "Khloe Kardashian naming her child “True” after this whole ridiculous cheating scandal is truly *french chef kiss* the ironic cherry on top of the adultery cake," joked another user. "Khloe Kardashian naming her daughter True after the truth coming out about Tristian is the level of petty I wish to achieve one day," a third fan chimed in.

Of course, there are also tons of fans who've preferred to subscribe to the school of memes in terms of expressing their feelings about Kardashian and Thompson's baby name announcement. Most of these tweets have been slightly less wordy than the very-opinionated others, and instead these Twitter users have opted to allow their memes of choice to do all the talking for them.

All jokes aside, though, the couple likely decided on the baby's name long before she was actually born. Plus, both parents would have had to sign off on the name on the baby's birth certificate, so even if Kardashian did decide that she wanted to change it at the last minute, Thompson would have had to be cool with it too. Either way, "True Thompson" does have a nice ring to it, and there's no doubt that she'll be well-loved.