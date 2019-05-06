The Kardashian and Jenner women love to change their hair colors. However, matriarch Kris Jenner almost always stays true to her dark locks in her signature pixie cut. However, Kris Jenner's Met Gala 2019 blonde hair had the momager seriously switching up her look, and she's channeling her daughters big time.

Hair changes were a massive trend on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, and blonde seems to be the color of choice. Mindy Kaling, Rachel Brosnahan, and Kacey Musgraves switched up their dark hair for blonde, and now Kris Jenner can be added to the list of new blondes who are walking the 2019 red carpet.

In an interview with E!, Jenner explained that she actually hadn't intended to appear on the red carpet with blonde hair. It was actually her daughter Kylie Jenner who encouraged Jenner to rock blonde hair instead of her usual brunette. Of course, when Kylie Jenner recommends you wear a blonde wig, you wear a blonde wig. Honestly, the hair looks great.

Of course, Jenner wore more than a blonde wig to the 2019 Met Gala, though, if she hadn't, that'd be newsworthy, too. The momager was rocking Tommy Hilfiger to the event and decided to go with pants instead of a gown.

The navy pantsuit featured a star detail at the bust and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Of course, a pantsuit alone wouldn't be quite enough, so Jenner added a massive ruffled opera coat over the top, and the result was amazing.

Then, there was her blue eyeshadow, another beauty look that is unusual for the neutral loving momager.

