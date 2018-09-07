After uniting for 2017's The Defenders, Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand are back to their own Netflix Marvel series. Danny helped out Luke for an episode of Luke Cage Season 2, but will Luke Cage appear in Iron Fist Season 2? The Protector of K'un Lun's second season premieres on Sept. 7, so viewers may be hoping that Luke will do his own cameo then. However, while one major Luke Cage character is prominent in Iron Fist Season 2, don't hold your breath for Harlem's Hero to show up too.

Both Danny and Colleen Wing appeared in Luke Cage Season 2 when it dropped in June 2018. Colleen gave Misty Knight some much needed picking up after she lost her arm during The Defenders. And their newly-formed friendship hinted at their comic book storyline, Daughters of the Dragon. Colleen and Danny also provided Misty with her new bionic arm and offered a Rand office to Luke as a hideout from Bushmaster. By Episode 10, the majority shareholder of Rand Enterprises himself strolled into Pop's Barber Shop to assist Luke with some hand-to-fist combat. Like Misty and Colleen, Danny and Luke have an alliance in the comics as the Heroes for Hire. So they united for an episode to defend New York City from Bushmaster.

David Lee/Netflix

But Luke won't return the favor in Iron Fist Season 2. Latino-Review reported that Danny actor Finn Jones confirmed during a roundtable at Comic-Con 2018 that Mike Colter won't appear. "Well, Mike isn't in Season 2, unfortunately," Jones said. "I wish he was, I love working with Mike. I hope to see more Heroes for Hire in the future. I think it's a great pairing, I think Heroes For Hire and Daughters of the Dragon is just gold! So hopefully that will happen later on down the line, but right now we're just focusing on a true Iron Fist story."

Jones also confirmed this to Bustle directly. While Misty Knight will be in Iron Fist Season 2, Jones and Jessica Henwick (Colleen) denied during an interview at Bustle's New York City office that any other major crossovers will occur. "Who else shows up? Does anybody show up?" Jones asks Henwick. "Um no, that's it," she replies before Jones add, "I think there's like a few odd little characters here and there."

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Considering that The Defenders are all pretty busy doing their own thing, it's understandable that no other crossovers are planned for Iron Fist. After all, the people of New York City think that Matt Murdock died at the end of The Defenders (though he'll return in Daredevil Season 3 later this year). By the end of Jessica Jones Season 2, Jessica was dealing with the death of her mom (for the second time) and Trish's betrayal. And Luke was potentially going to the dark side as he oversaw his kingdom from the perch of Harlem's Paradise when his Season 2 wrapped up.

Yet, viewers will still get a strong dose of Luke Cage during Iron Fist with Misty Knight. (Consider this your salve since Rosario Dawson's Night Nurse Claire Temple won't be popping up either.) Simone Missick is actually part of the cast of Iron Fist Season 2, so unlike Danny and Colleen in Luke Cage, this police detective will be appearing for much more than a cameo.

Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Based on where Luke Cage Season 2 left Harlem's Hero, Luke could use some of Danny's positive chi. But for Iron Fist Season 2, Luke is staying uptown while Danny protects Lower Manhattan — so fans will just have to hold out hope that these Heroes for Hire will reunite again someday.