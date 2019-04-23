Prince Louis' birthday portraits garnered attention from royals fans everywhere, and even the youngster's aunt and uncle, as seen on Instagram. According to Hello! Magazine, their recent comment on the portrait has made some question whether Meghan Markle is running the Sussex Royal Instagram account. Could she be heading back to her social media roots?

On April 22, the Kensington Palace Instagram account released numerous adorable photos of Prince Louis in honor of his first birthday. The photos were so cute that they even caused the Sussex Royal account, the new solo one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family, to comment. They wrote, "Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us xo."

Now, given the phrasing of this message, particularly, "from both of us," it sure sounds as though Markle (or Prince Harry) could be the one who wrote the comment. This isn't the first time that one of Sussex Royal's messages has led some to believe that the duchess is running things behind-the-scenes. According to People, there are plenty of clues to support the theory, including the use of emojis in some of the posts and the American spelling of phrases used in the captions. So, it's entirely possible that the Duchess of Sussex has taken over Instagram duties when it comes to Sussex Royal, at least from time to time.

Kensington Royal/Instagram

On April 2, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their very own Instagram account (updates about the couple were previously given via the Kensington Palace Instagram). Their first post included some never-before-seen snaps of the couple along with a message from them, which said:

"'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan"

In the days and weeks following their social media update, Markle and Harry have utilized their platform in some incredibly positive ways. On April 5, they revealed that they would follow their fans' lead by getting involved in the #GlobalSussexBabyShower initiative, writing, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child." In various, subsequent posts, they highlighted each of the four charities that they asked fans to donate to, if they wished to honor their bundle of joy.

It's no surprise that Markle and Harry are excelling at the Instagram game. After all, the duchess was previously on the social media site herself prior to becoming a part of the British royal family, posting photos of herself with friends, and, of course, plenty of foodie-approved shots. But, in January 2018, Markle deleted her Instagram and Twitter, since members of the royal family typically do not have personal accounts, as People reported.

So, could it be that Markle has taken the reins on the Sussex Royal account, especially since she had to give up her own? If that is the case, it's clear that the duchess already has a great handle on producing the kind of Instagram content that her fans are eager to see.