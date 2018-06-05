Season 8 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn't end that long ago, but casting rumors for Season 9 (yes, it was renewed) have already begun. According to Us Weekly, Teddi Mellencamp is returning to Real Housewives. (Bravo did not confirm Teddi's status to Bustle.)

Even though some people found Teddi to be "boring" (ahem, Meghan McCain), there were many fans rooting for the rookie Housewife during her first season, especially when she was going up against Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne. So, if she were to return in any capacity it would probably make a lot of viewers happy.

In June, Teddi spoke with Us Weekly and said about her first time as a Housewife, "You know, I trusted my gut always. And maybe this past season there were moments like, 'Maybe I shouldn’t have!' But then watching it back I’m like, 'No, you know what? Your gut was right.' Just follow it."

Teddi has also previously spoken about if she'd do another season. In May, after the Season 8 reunion, she told OK!, "I am one of those people that if it's a good opportunity, if it seems fun, you know, I kind of got to see where I am when the opportunity presents itself, if it does. But, I don't have any regrets and I had fun and I met some smart, amazing, strong women."

Who knows if she'll appear again, but it will be up to Teddi — and Bravo, of course. As Andy Cohen explained to Entertainment Tonight in March about whether or not Brandi Glanville would return to RHOBH:

"The problem is, she’s not connected with any of the women. If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming great friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back. She knows Erika… Right now, she’s still on an island."

Well, unlike Brandi, Teddi does have connections to many of the women She formed great friendships with Kyle and LVP. As Kyle revealed on Watch What Happens Live in May, "Teddi and I have become very close." So, that's definitely a bonus and might help Teddi become a Housewife for another season.

There's no denying the accountability coach had a tough first season. Between Teddi waiting 54 minutes for a late Dorit and then Erika yelling at Teddi for saying she had "pretend amnesia", the newbie definitely had her fair share of fights. But, at least she and Erika seemed to make up at the reunion (after Erika told Teddi to "raise up or get the f*ck out") by saying they're good and have discussed everything they needed to.

And when Season 9 rolls around, it could look somewhat different. In May, fans thought Erika and Dorit might be leaving RHOBH based on separate Instagrams they both posted. On May 8, Erika posted an Instagram of herself on stage and next to it she cryptically wrote, "ERIKA has left the building."

Then, on May 15, Dorit shared an IG reading, "Last and final episode airs tonight!!! It’s been a wild ride! Thank you to everyone that has made this journey possible- especially the @evolutionusa CREW [the production company for RHOBH and other Bravo shows]- I love you all- you are so hard working, so dedicated and so special!!! #RHOBH #bravo [diamond emoji]."

Bustle reached out to both Erika and Dorit's reps and Bravo for comment, but didn't receive an immediate response. However, when Erika appeared on The View on May 18, she explained her IG and said, "I was channeling Elvis and everybody had a melt down. I mean, you know, let a girl live." She then added, "I'm not leaving."

The View on YouTube

Who knows what Season 9 has in store for fans and who will return, but let's hope at least Teddi returns, because she brought a different perspective to the Housewives world that many people appreciated.