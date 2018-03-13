As far as Real Housewives returning to the show someday goes, the King of Bravo will never say never. Prompted by something Jennifer Lawrence uttered on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Entertainment Tonight recently asked Andy Cohen if Brandi Glanville will ever come back to The Real Housewives. Though it didn't exactly sound like there are any plans to give that diamond back to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Cohen did not say that it would never happen. He never does, does he?

While Cohen does suggest that a comeback could feasibly take place one day, he explains that The Olive Tree Ripper of Beverly Hills’ current standing with the cast could be a bit of a hurdle. He told ET,

“The problem is, she’s not connected with any of the women. If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming great friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back. She knows Erika [Girardi]… Right now, she’s still on an island.”

He added that if Brandi really wanted to come back, getting chummy with the rest of the Beverly Hills Housewives wouldn't be a bad idea. Yes, Brandi definitely has a lot of history with some of the members of the current lineup, but it sounds like there may be some distance between her and the RHOBH cast. And if Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County taught fans anything, it’s that no one wants to watch a Real Housewife spend a majority of a season on an island.

Brandi became a Housewife on RHOBH on Season 3, left the main roster after Season 5, and lingered around for another season as a Friend of Housewives. When Season 7 rolled around, she was no longer a part of the show. The Real Drama Maker of Beverly Hills took her talents to some other reality programs.

The RHOBH roster sure has experienced a lot of changes since Brandi's departure. Yes, her co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne are still around, but as for the rest of the diamonds? It's a never-ending game of hot potato. Yolanda Hadid left after Season 6, Eileen Davidson left after Season 7, and Dorit Kemsley joined during Season 7. Kathryn Edwards left after one season, Eden Sassoon was a Friend of Housewives for Season 7, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave hopped in the fray during Season 8. And before Season 8 began, Kim Richards officially stepped away from the Bravo show for good.

Quick aside: Could you imagine Brandi, Dorit, and Lisa Rinna on the same season? The pot-stirring levels would shoot through the roof, break through the ozone layer, launch into outer space, and orbit the planet.

Contrary to what Cohen told ET, Brandi says she still keeps in contact with her RHOBH colleagues after all. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the former Beverly Hills Housewife said,

“I talk to Kim and occasionally I talk to Yolanda [Hadid]. I see everyone because it’s a small town. I run into Kyle [Richards], and we always say nice things like, ‘Hi. How are you?’ Lisa Rinna, ‘Hi. How are you?’ But I really love Dorit [Kemsley] and Erika, and I think they’re the most exciting people on the show.”

In a recent interview with ET, Brandi said she’d be down to go back to RHOBH. “Yes, of course!" she told the site. "That’s my home. I feel at home with all of those crazy women.”

Do you remember when Jill Zarin vanished from RHONY, but reappeared as a Friend of Housewives during Season 9? Or when Shereé Whitfield left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 4 because she was tired of the drama, only to triumphantly return to the series during Season 8? Or when Danielle Staub exited The Real Housewives of New Jersey so many moons ago, but then popped up on Season 8 as Teresa Giudice’s enemy-turned-buddy? The Bravoverse sure does love a surprising comeback, so maybe don't write off J. Law's wish for Brandi to return.

Cohen may say there are no plans to bring back one of the messiest Real Housewives the franchise has ever seen, but don't forget: There is no comeback too impossible for the Bravoverse.