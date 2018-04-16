This Is Us threw fans some major curveballs during the Season 2 finale. There was a flash-forward scene with Kate and Toby, and a scene that featured an adult Tess and an older Randall. But the show isn't only looking to the future — Season 3 of This Is Us will feature Jack's time in Vietnam, too. In a new interview with People, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack on the NBC drama, confirmed there will be more about his character's past in the next season.

Ventimiglia told the magazine,

"We're definitely going to see Jack in the Vietnam era. At the end of the Super Bowl episode when people were ultimately confronted with how he passed away, there was a trailer to show Jack in a helicopter over Vietnam in uniform. We're going to explore that side of Jack's 20s and what brought him into the man that we all knew."

So while Jack Pearson has passed away in the show's current timeline, he's definitely not gone from his family members' hearts, or from the show. And seeing more about Jack's time in the Vietnam War will probably help fans learn more about who he was when he returned home after the war, too.

There's also the question of how Jack's brother, Nicky, will play into the new timeline. This Is Us hasn't revealed much about Nicky, but fans do know that Nicky served in Vietnam alongside Jack. It looks like Nicky died in Vietnam, and the experience had a profound impact on Jack. The brothers appear to have been quite close before Nicky's death, though the show hasn't revealed much about the circumstances surrounding it. The Season 3 flashbacks could include more about Nicky's death, but then again, they might not. The show seems to be focused more on relationships than on the actual events — fans came to love Jack without knowing how he died at first, too. Wherever the show takes the flashbacks, fans are sure to learn just how close Jack and Nicky were during their younger days.

Seeing more about Jack's relationship with his own brother could also shine a light on Jack's relationship with his sons. In the flashbacks to the kids' younger days, Jack is often disappointed that Kevin and Randall don't get along better. That makes a lot of sense, considering he was close to his own brother before losing him.

Jack and Nicky's relationship could also have something to do with why Kevin and Beth's cousin are headed to Vietnam in the This Is Us Season 2 finale. Maybe Kevin hopes he can improve his relationship with Randall by learning more about his dad's relationship with his brother. Or, maybe Kevin just wants to feel closer to his late father, in any way he can.

Earlier this year, Ventimiglia told Bustle that during the scenes where he plays a younger version of Jack, he tries to get into the mindset of someone who hasn't lived into their 40s. "Where we sit currently in our lives, me at 40 years old, I know what I've experienced in 40 year," he said at the time. "If I go back to my early 20s, I lose the perspective of having that 40 years... it's kind of losing a lot of the stuff that you can apply in life later on that you've learned over years on this earth."

Fans will have to wait until the show's return to learn more about just what Jack experienced during the war, but it's safe to say fans should have the tissues ready when This Is Us comes back. Still, Ventimiglia's latest comments are a good reminder that the future timeline teased in the Season 2 finale isn't the only timeline fans will see in the next set of episodes.