Everyone is trying their hand at something new at the moment, and that includes our most beloved celebs. And news that Jade Thirwall is turning her hand to TV presenting will be music to fans ears. That's right – Thirwall has a new show coming to MTV and it's a whole lot of high glam.

The brand spanking new show from Thirwall is sure to be a hit, combining two of the nation's favourite pastimes: eating and drag shows. Served! will see the singer engage in some competitive cooking with a few of the world's most famous drag queens such as Alyssa Edwards, Courtney Act, and UK Drag Race star The Vivienne.

The show (due to premiere May 28 on MTV UK Facebook Watch and MTV International YouTube) will be made up of six episodes, each lasting 11 minutes. This really is bite-size entertainment at its finest. And online content seems to be becoming something of strong suit for Thirwall; her recent "CHANEEEEEL" Tik Tok moment was an instant success.

Owing to the coronavirus crisis shutting down TV production across the globe, you'll be unsurprised to hear that Served! will be filmed remotely, with the host and acts chatting to us from their respective homes.

Much like ITV's Gemma Colins: Diva On Lockdown and Channel 4's Snoop Dogs, Served! is a format for the future: a lesson in how to bring viewers sparkling entertainment during these strange times. I for one can't wait.

Watch Served! With Jade Thirlwall from May 28 on MTV UK Facebook Watch and MTV International YouTube.