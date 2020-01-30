It was the news that shocked the world, prompted a social media outcry, and reignited my trust issues all over again. Yes, I’m talking about the viral clip showing that James Corden doesn’t drive in “Carpool Karaoke”. When a passerby captured the British actor filming his popular segment for The Late Late Show with Justin Bieber, fans were shocked to see wheels attached to the car’s tyres as the vehicle was towed along.

However, amid the controversy, James addressed the scandal in the best way, delivering a faux-serious speech as he returned to our screens on Wednesday night and jokingly blamed the whole situation on “fake news.”

“I’m sure many of you have heard, I’ve recently been the victim of a scandal in the media and there’s been some very, very serious allegations made against me,” he said. “I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumours and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true.”

Showing the audience the incriminating clip, he continued:

"I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car, unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe. Like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk, right? But in the case of Justin Bieber it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes."

The actor then joked that "95% of the time" he really is "endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars."

He continued: "When it comes to 'Carpool,' with very rare exceptions, I’m driving the car and I want credit for it because I was raised driving on a completely different side of the road."

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

James ended his PSA with: “I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than Cats.”