Janet Jackson's Birthday Tribute To Michael Salutes One Of His Most Iconic Music Videos

In celebration of what would be her brother's 60th birthday, Janet Jackson paid tribute to Michael Jackson by channeling one of his most iconic videos. The 52-year-old entertainer joined forces with comedian Kwaylon Rogers, aka Blame It On Kway, for the reimagining of Michael’s music video for the 1992 song, “Remember The Time.” The original 9-minute video, which featured Eddie Murphy as a Pharaoh, and Iman, as the Queen, was produced by filmmaker John Singleton and considered to be one of the greatest videos of the '90s.

The remake, which was released by TMZ and also shared on both Janet and Kway's social media pages, features Janet sitting on the throne as judges entertainers just as Iman did in MJ's video from '92. Kway and fellow comedian King Bach portray dancers attempting to win the Janet's affections. However, it's Kway who ultimately earns the Queen’s approval in the end. TMZ indicated that the project was incepted when Kwaylon Rogers approached Janet at the Billboard Awards in May of this year and pitched the idea of revamping the video in celebration of Michael's 60th. The video, which TMZ reported was shot in a day with Diamond Batiste behind the camera, appears to have come together nicely. And with Janet as the queen of the throne, it goes without saying that the homage turned out to be nothing short of amazing.

Michael died on June 25, 2009 at age 50. Despite being private in mostly all aspects of her life, Janet opened up about his death and revealed the close bond she shared with her big brother during a 2011 interview with The Today Show, explaining:

"I was his little sister who was there who had his back. To go toe-to-toe. We were very close, we did everything together. We shared a lot of things."

"There's still not a day that goes by that I don't think about him," she continued. "Not one day. Not one day."

Janet's reboot of Michael's video was set to the tune of her new single, "Made For Now," which showcases a feature from Reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee. "Made For Now" is Jackson's first release since her 11th studio album Unbreakable dropped in 2015 and appears to be a signal that the icon is official making a return to music.

michaeljacksonVEVO on YouTube

In addition to working on a new project, Janet has been having a monumental year on the awards circuit. In May, she became the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, making her one of only seven artists to have ever been honored with the award since its inception in 2011. One month later, Jackson continued to make history by becoming the first person to ever receive the Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards. She was also honored as a “phenomenal woman in music” snagging the rock star award at the Black Girls Rock ceremony which will air on BET Networks on Sept. 9.

Though she may be one of the most closely related, Janet wasn't the only celeb to pay tribute on Michael's bday. Entertainment Tonight notes that Chance the Rapper, Smokey Robinson and Akon also shared posts honoring his legacy. Michael's older brother, Jackie Jackson, honored his brother's birthday, while his sister Latoya Jackson also paid tribute on Instagram.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Michael departed his earthly life more than nine years ago, his legacy, artistry and music continues to live on in the hearts of family and his many fans.