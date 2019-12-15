With new stand out brands, influencers, products, and ideas, so much has happened in the beauty industry in 2019. And if anything can summarise this year in beauty, it's a Google trend report. So, to get a better understanding of what we were loving this year, let's take a look at what Google's 2019 report reveals the UK's top beauty searches are.

The top trending beauty searches in the UK included everything from certain beauty treatments to exciting collections. But the top spot (and the fifth spot) actually ended up going to American make up influencers and creators: namely Jeffree Star Cosmetics and James Charles (respectively). This really comes as no surprise seeing as there has been a whole load of internet drama-rama this year involving the two beauty power players.

The reasoning behind the popularity in searches for Jeffree Star Cosmetics could also be thanks to Jeffree Star's appearances in fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson's video series, which followed the pair designing their own eyeshadow palette from beginning to end. The series — and the products it created — were phenomenally successful.

Also featuring in the top ten list in spots two and three were two GHD tools: the Oracle and the Glide. The two claim to offer perfect curls and straight hair respectively, and were the point of many hair conversations had in 2019.

Jefree Star Cosmetics

Worth mentioning as well was the art of eyebrow lamination, which came in place nine. This treatment re-shapes the brows and the direction they appear in, for a perfect 'just woke up' fluffy look. Then in spot number ten was 'Urban Decay Game Of Thrones;' referring, of course, to the fan favourite collaboration between the brand and TV series.

These are the top ten in full:

Jeffree Star Cosmetics GHD Oracle GHD Glide Olay Skin Age James Charles Bacne Kiko Mizuhara Copycat Fragrances Eyebrow Lamination Urban Decay Game of Thrones

This year also saw an array of interesting 'how to apply,' and 'how to make' searches relating to beauty, including how to apply fake lashes, blush, and self-tanner, to how to make lip scrub and how to make your eyelashes longer and teeth whiter. You can check out the full two lists here:

How to apply

Colour street nails Fake lashes Blush Toner Liquid foundation Individual lashes Coconut oil to hair Self-tanner Mascara Primer

How to make

Scrunchies VSCO bracelets Rice water Temporary tattoos Friendship bracelet Lip scrub Nails grow faster Teeth white Eyelashes longer

Now that 2019 is nearly over, I wonder what we will be reading on these lists this time next year in 2020!