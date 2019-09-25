In case you missed it, congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, as the couple is expecting their first child together. After the news was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Jenna Dewan posted a baby bump photo on Instagram. She posed with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. And fittingly, the snap's accompanying caption is all about putting the focus on family.

In the picture, Dewan and future big sister Everly (whose privacy was maintained with an emoji placed over her face) had a little cuddle session in what must be Everly's brightly colored room. The soon-to-be mom-of-two started off her message by writing, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me."

The Step Up actor then went on to thank her boyfriend, Kazee, for being by her side as they go on this parenting journey, "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...!" Of course, she also acknowledged her fans, writing simply, "Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Around the same time as his partner, Kazee also detailed the happy news on Instagram. In a lengthy post, the Broadway star shared some moving words for both Dewan and her daughter. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with," he wrote of Dewan. "The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness."

Kazee then went on write a personal message about Everly "Evie," "Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it." He continued to explain that his girlfriend has taught him so much about parenting and Evie has taught him "so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child."

On the morning of Sept. 24, People broke the news that Dewan and Kazee were set to welcome their first child together. They told the publication in a joint statement, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Shortly after, E! News reported that the dancer's ex, Tatum, who is currently in a relationship with Jessie J, had a supportive response to this baby update. "Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source told the publication. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."

Tatum's support isn't too surprising given that the couple ended their relationship on positive terms. In April 2018, the two actors announced they were splitting up after eight years of marriage. They released a joint statement on social media, which said in part, "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

After sharing her pregnancy news, Dewan has clearly received a ton of support, both from fans and her ex alike. And as proven in both her Instagram post and Kazee's, the actor and her boyfriend are so excited to begin their parenting journey together.