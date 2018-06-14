Ariana Grande's reported engagement to Pete Davidson may have surprised some people, but her former Sam & Cat co-star Jennette McCurdy thinks the pair seem like a perfect match. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday, McCurdy gushed about Grande and Davidson's rumored engagement, effectively putting those McCurdy-Grande feud rumors to rest.

"I'm super proud of her and excited for her," McCurdy told ET. "I hope that she's super happy." While McCurdy admitted that Grande and Davidson's relationship has appeared to progress quite quickly —they made their romance public just a month ago — she thinks they're a pretty good match. "They seem like they're a great fit," she said. "From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her."

And McCurdy knows Grande pretty well. After all, the two starred together on Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat, which brought together McCurdy and Grande's characters from their previous shows, iCarly and Victorious, respectively. However, when Sam & Cat was unexpectedly cancelled after one season in 2014, speculation grew that the two did not get along. Now a few years later, McCurdy cleared up any rumors of bad blood, telling ET that they were texting as recently as last week.

When asked if the Saturday Night Live cast member seemed like the kind of guy Grande usually went for, McCurdy replied in the affirmative. "Tattoos! She always likes the tattoos," she said. "And humor, of course." Lucky for Grande, Davidson has both — he even has a few Grande-inspired tattoos.

Of her relationship with Grande, she told E! News in March 2015, "Some like drama and I think we butted heads at times but in a very sisterly way. She knows me so well and I know her so well that I think it was unfortunate that things kind of got misconstrued." Grande never commented on the situation directly.

In an interview with Vulture in November 2015, McCurdy clarified that there were multiple factors that lead to the show's cancellation. TMZ reported that McCurdy was being paid less than Grande, something Grande denied, and McCurdy simply stated that Nickelodeon had put her in "an uncomfortable, compromising, unfair situation," and that she had to take care of herself.

McCurdy also told Vulture that she was in a difficult headspace during filming following the death of her mom. McCurdy said,

"Six days after my mom died I went back to work. I thought, 'Oh if I do this Vine video, or If I do this episode, if I hit every mark, then I'll be fine because I'll have something else to focus on.' But really I was just putting this huge life-changing event on the back burner and it was slowly causing me to unravel to the point where I would say I got to my lowest emotional point."

In the past four years, it seems that McCurdy and Grande have put any differences behind them, and both have moved on professionally. McCurdy has kept busy acting and directing various projects and Grande has been on her music career.

McCurdy is also not the only one of Grande former co-stars who thinks she and Davidson are great together. According to ET, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Chicks in the Office Podcast, Glen Powell, who appeared alongside Grande in Scream Queens and co-starred with Davidson in the upcoming Netflix film, Set It Up, said that Grande and Davison make total sense together. "They're two sides of the same coin," he said. "I'll say they're both wonderfully bizarre in their own ways."

Of the speed of their engagement, Powell said, “You never know, timing's a little aggressive, but at the same time you see them together and it seems to work. He also added that he plans to attend the wedding.

If the comments from Grande's former co-stars are any indication, she and Davidson are perfect for one another. Now all that's left to do is to hope for a Sam & Cat reunion at the wedding.