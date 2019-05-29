It's been almost three months since Luke Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, but that doesn't mean his loved ones are moving on quickly or aren't remembering him whenever they get the chance. If you didn't see it yet, Jennie Garth posted another tribute for Luke Perry on Instagram on Wednesday. Her post is beyond meaningful and will definitely hit home for Beverly Hills, 90210 fans.

As you can see below, Garth shared an image of a street sign reading, "McKay RD." She also tagged Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as the location. Perry's longtime friend and former 90210 costar captioned her Instagram,

"Sometimes there are just signs..."

She can say that again. Fans know that Perry played Dylan McKay in the series that ran for 10 seasons. So for Garth to stumble upon a sign with his character's last name, while also filming the 90210 reboot with the original cast members, is truly something else. As hard as is it probably is for Garth and the rest of the cast to work on the new project without Perry, there's no denying the late actor is with them and that his presence will always be felt.

In February, the six-episode 90210 revival was confirmed with most of the original cast members returning, including Garth, Jason Priestly, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and also Shannen Doherty. The series will premiere on FOX this summer, but it's not your typical reboot.

As Deadline previously revealed, "In the new series, having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running."

It's certainly an interesting way to bring a series back to life. While chatting with E! News in February, Spelling described the revival as follows: "It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot...what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves. Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hour-long show."

It's sad to think about how Perry won't get a chance to star alongside his old 90210 cast members. They miss him very much. Like Green said (via Entertainment Tonight) during a March 14 episode of his podcast, ... With Brian Austin Green, many of the original cast members had a private memorial for Perry following his death. The gathering was held at Carteris' home. Green said on his podcast,

"[I saw] people I hadn’t seen in at least 18 years, at least. It was very mixed emotions because you were happy to see everybody and you felt like, 'God, it's been so long' ... but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again."

And now here they are filming without Perry. It has to be difficult for all of them. But, based on Garth's latest tribute and the way the cast continues to remember Perry, his spirit will very much be part of the show.