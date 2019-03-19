The many tributes for Luke Perry continue, especially from those who knew him the best. For example, the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast remembered Perry recently by having a private memorial for him. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver in the '90s teen drama alongside Perry, opened up about the group's gathering to honor their late friend on the March 14 episode of his podcast, ... With Brian Austin Green.

While Green didn't announce the exact names of those in attendance, it seems like many familiar faces showed up for Perry. The 90210 cast held their reunion at the home of Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman in the series. Green explained,

"[I saw] people I hadn’t seen in at least 18 years, at least. It was very mixed emotions because you were happy to see everybody and you felt like, 'God, it's been so long' ... but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again."

He continued, "It was definitely interesting, it had its fun, funny, like, laugh times and then it had its moments of .... I don't fully know what to say."

At the age of 52, Perry died after suffering a massive stroke, his rep confirmed to Bustle on March 4. Ever since his death, many of his former 90210 costars have posted tributes on social media or shared statements for Perry, including Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, and Tiffani Thiessen.

During his podcast, Green also reflected on what made Perry such a truly amazing person. He said,

"Luke was a special guy ... I'm still mourning over it. Luke was a really f*cking cool guy. Luke was one of those people that nobody had a bad story about. He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock. I’m extremely lucky to have had him in my life. He really is a great guy and he’ll be missed."

Green also touched upon how Perry's death still doesn't feel real, and understandably so. "I don't fully believe Luke is gone," he said during the podcast episode. "Luke has been in my life a long time and we had a really special relationship and I'm learning now that Luke really had a special relationship with everyone. ... He was a great human being."

For those unaware, a 90210 revival series was confirmed back in February, meaning fans will get to see many familiar faces from the original series. Prior to Perry's passing, it was known that he wouldn't be a regular part of the show due to his Riverdale schedule at the time. Recently, on March 11, Variety reported that the reboot will honor Perry in some sort of special way, but details aren't known at this time.

It's nice to know that Perry, who played heartthrob Dylan McKay, won't be forgotten in the reboot. Both Perry and Dylan's memories will be kept alive, just like they already have been thanks to those closest to the actor, including his 90210 costars.