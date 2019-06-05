These two are clearly meant to be. Jennifer Lawrence talked about Cooke Maroney for the first time publicly. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on June 4 at the Dark Phoenix premiere, Lawrence opened up about her fiancé and her comments will melt your heart. There's no denying Lawrence and Maroney are the perfect match.

After ET asked the X-Men star why Maroney is "the one," Lawrence gave this beautiful answer:

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life. It was a very, very easy decision."

It certainly sounds like they belong together. In early February, their engagement was announced and Lawrence's rep confirmed the news to E! News. (Bustle previously reached out to Lawrence's rep for confirmation, but didn't receive an immediate response.) Page Six first speculated the two were engaged on Feb. 5 after spotting a "massive" piece of jewelry on the Oscar winner's ring finger while she was out in New York City with the art gallery director.

At the time of Page Six's report, an insider said about the couple and Lawrence's ring, "It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."

Riccardo Savi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2018 after meeting through a friend. On June 5 of that year, Page Six reported a source claimed, "They met through Jen's friend Laura [Simpson]. The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

Not long after, The Hunger Games actor and Maroney were photographed getting cozy several times during outings, like when they traveled to Rome and to Paris, France in August 2018. They've tried to keep their romance under wraps as much as possible. As previously stated, Lawrence discussing Maroney with ET is the first time she's ever opened up about him in the media.

They also celebrated their happy news with an engagement party. E! News reported Lawrence and Maroney had a "low-key" celebration in New York City with close family and friends. According to a source who spoke with the publication, they were "very dressed up" and looked "happy" at the time.

As you can see above, Lawrence definitely had on quite the attire. Actually, she wore a wedding dress. That's right, the Silver Linings Playbook actor threw on something bridal for her engagement party. E! News reported the gown was designed by L. Wells Bridal.

Stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson were kind enough to share the Instagram above and gushed over the soon-to-be bride. They wrote,

"Here she comes. We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all."

More than likely, Lawrence and Maroney will attempt to keep their nuptials out of the spotlight. If or when they're ready to talk wedding details, they will on their own terms, just like Lawrence did by waiting about a year to praise Maroney publicly.