There is no celebrity that tops people's "dream best friend" list more than Jennifer Lawrence — which means that all of the stars attending Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding this weekend are truly living the best life possible. While the Oscar winner reportedly hasn't yet tied the knot with her art gallery owner beau, plenty of Lawrence's celebrity friends were spotted arriving in Newport, Rhode Island on Oct. 18 for the rehearsal dinner.

According to People, around 140 guests toasted the bride-to-be on Friday night with a clambake at Rose Island in Newport, including Adele, Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner and Lawrence's frequent costar, Bradley Cooper. TMZ reports that after the wedding — which will reportedly take place at the Belcourt of Newport, a historic mansion — guests will enjoy a lavish, multi-course meal before tucking into desserts like homemade s'mores. (Bustle reached out to Lawrence's reps to confirm the wedding date but did not receive an immediate response.)

"[Lawrence and Maroney] are both very low key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a 'stuffy, pretentious' atmosphere," a source told Entertainment Tonight back in June. The Oscar winner's own comments echo that vibe, as she revealed on Catt Sadler's Naked With Catt Sandler podcast that she's been a chill bride. "I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic," Lawrence said. "I like saw a dress I liked. I said, ‘Oh, that’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.'"

Lawrence might be a laid-back bride, but her wedding guest list is anything but low-key. Here are all of the celebrities who were lucky enough to score an invitation to Lawrence's Rhode Island wedding:

Adele

According to People, Adele was photographed talking on her cell phone before heading into Lawrence and Maroney's rehearsal dinner on Oct. 18. The singer has long been a close friend of Lawrence's, after the pair met and hit it off at the 2013 Academy Awards. "I remember sneaking backstage while she performed 'Skyfall,' trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer," Lawrence wrote in a 2016 essay for Time about their first encounter.

"She’s an extremely private person, so I will do my best to honor her privacy," Lawrence continued. "... But what you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son’s Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful."

In 2015, Lawrence and Adele were spotted out at dinner with Emma Stone, and the following year, the Oscar winners were spotted dancing at an Adele concert in Los Angeles. (Stone has not been spotted in Rhode Island, but is expected to be on the guest list.) In January 2018, Adele shared a photo from the Women's March alongside Lawrence, which she captioned with a post about the importance of the women in her life.

Kris Jenner

Also spotted arriving at the rehearsal dinner on Oct. 18 was Jenner, who struck up a friendship with Lawrence after the Oscar winner shared her love for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on multiple occasions. During an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show in 2017, Jenner revealed that she and Lawrence became fast friends after she surprised the Oscar winner by bringing out a cake at her birthday party in 2015. "When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on. It was fun. She’s such a great girl," Jenner said.

Two years later, Jenner recalled on the show, Lawrence came over for dinner and ended up drunk and naked in the reality star's closet, cementing their close friendship. "She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner," Jenner recalled. "We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet — looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on."

In 2017, Lawrence gifted Jenner with a (toy) Porsche for Christmas; she was also reportedly one of the first people to know that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, due to her close relationship with the family. In May, the Oscar winner lived out a lifelong dream by making a cameo on KUWTK, cementing her status as the long-lost Kardashian.

Bradley Cooper

Cooper and Lawrence have become good friends after starring opposite one another in 2012's Silver Linings Playbook. They have since made three more films together — American Hustle, Serena, and Joy — and have often spoken about their close bond and onscreen chemistry. "I respect her so much as a professional, as an actor, and I think she's the best there is," Cooper gushed about Lawrence at the premiere of their 2015 film, Serena. "And I just learn from her. You always want to work with people that are better than you."

Cameron Diaz

Diaz was also photographed arriving at the rehearsal dinner alongside her brother-in-law, Joel Madden, and Nicole Richie. While Diaz and Lawrence haven't spoken much about their friendship, the actors were first spotted together in a photo that Adele posted from the Women's March in January 2018. According to Buzzfeed, Lawrence also shared another photo of the trio on her Facebook page, where she wrote, "I stand in solidarity for Women’s rights, equal pay, DACA, CHIP."

Lawrence and Maroney may not have officially tied the knot just yet, but it's clear based on the guest list for their laid-back rehearsal dinner that their wedding is one of the most star-studded events of the year.