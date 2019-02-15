The force is strong with J.J Abrams's Star Wars: Episode IX wrap photo. On Friday, Feb. 15, the Episode IX director shared a picture of John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley hugging on set and announced that principal photography is done. Which means we are one step closer to seeing the followup to 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Which means we are one step closer to seeing Rey, Finn, and Poe back on the big screen. Thank Yoda.

“It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX,” tweeted Abrams. “There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

I thought missed Rey, Finn, and Poe a lot before I saw this picture, but that feeling has officially gone into hyperdrive. Ugh, hurry up and get here already, Dec. 20! I am thiiiis close to extending my arm and splaying my fingers out at my calendar like I am Rey using the force to move boulders. Granted, that probably would just make my calendar fly off my refrigerator, not make the days go by faster, but hey, it's worth a shot.

Anyway, get ready to give your tear ducts a good work out.

