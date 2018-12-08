If you were wondering if Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's elaborate, four-day nuptials were exactly as romantic and beautiful as they seemed in the pictures, Jonas' brother is happy to confirm that they were. In fact, Joe Jonas even cried at Nick's Mumbai wedding, because he couldn't believe how perfect his brother and Chopra are for one another.

"My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful," Jonas told Entertainment Tonight during an interview at a recent J.C. Penny event in New York City, just a few days after flying home from his brother's four-day wedding celebrations in India. "The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

After tying the knot in a Christian ceremony, officiated by Jonas' father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., on Saturday, Dec. 1, the Nick and Chopra honored the bride's culture and traditions with a Hindu ceremony the next day at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. For Sunday's ceremony, Chopra wore a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga, or ankle-length skirt, covered in hand-cut and embroidered organza flowers, while her new husband wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani, or long coat, with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa, as a nod to Indian wedding traditions.

And while the couple's whirlwind romance may have surprised some fans — after all, the couple only dated for a few months before confirming their engagement in August, though they had been friendly since 2016 — Jonas revealed that he knew instantly that his brother had found "the one" after meeting Chopra.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," the DNCE frontman told ET.

According to the happy couple themselves, it truly was love at first sight for Nick, who told Vogue in November that he got down on one knee the very first time that he and Chopra met in person. Recounting the newlyweds' first face-to-face meeting after months of flirtatious texts, Nick explained that after seeing Chopra at Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscar after party, "I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

In addition to seeing his younger brother happy and in love, Jonas also revealed that Nick and Chopra's wedding made him even more excited for his own upcoming nuptials, to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. "I am [so excited]," Jonas told ET.

However, the singer did note that most of his attention thus far has been centered on his younger brother's happiness. "You know, I didn't even think about it much to be honest because it was about them," he said. "This whole week, we just let the celebration be about Nick and Priyanka."

Though Jonas and Turner announced their engagement back in October 2017, the couple haven't been in a rush to tie the knot, and have instead been focusing on enjoying their lives together. "We’ve been trying to take some time off while running around Europe," Jonas told the Evening Standard in June.

He added, "It’s been really exciting to play shows here [with DNCE] in the summer, when people are out and about and the energy is top-notch. So right now, as far as down-time for us is concerned, we're just being tourists."

Of course, fans waiting to see another Jonas brother tie the knot need not wait much longer; in early December, Us Weekly reported that Jonas and Turner are planning a 2019 wedding in France. Speculation about the romantic destination wedding began on November 24, after life coach Mike Bayer posted — and quickly deleted — an Instagram story that featured what looked like a wedding invitation, reading "Sophie and Joe 2019 France."

If Jonas and Turner's wedding is only half as touching and personal as his younger brother's, we guarantee there won't be a dry eye in the house.