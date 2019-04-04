Five years after his death, Joffrey Baratheon reunited with Sansa Stark, but it didn't feel so good for one person. Well, Joe Jonas' reaction to Sansa and Joffrey's reunion at the Game of Thrones premiere party for the final season on Wednesday, April 3, kind of said it all. Let's just say, House Jonas wasn't pleased to see this Baratheon back from the great beyond and hanging out with his fiancée Sophie Turner.f

For those who don't remember, the boy king, who absolutely was THE WORST, died on his wedding day to Margaery Tyrell back in 2015. Amongst fans, it's become better known as the Purple Wedding to reflect the color Joffrey turned as he choked on his poisonous wine, courtesy of Olenna Tyrell. So, imagine Jonas' surprise to see Jack Gleeson, a.k.a. Joffrey, back and looking better than ever in navy blue, not purple, and hanging out with Turner at the New York City premiere.

"WTF I thought this dude was dead," Jonas captioned an Instagram shot of Gleeson and Turner looking rather chummy. Jonas, on the other hand, looks very confused in his silver Balmain suit. All Turner had to say about all of this in her own Instagram post of the same photo was "awkward."

Of course, it really wasn't too uncomfortable, since this back and forth seems to have been all in fun. Gleeson, like so many Game Of Thrones characters we lost, wasn't there to steal Jonas' fiancée. He came back for the red carpet premiere of the eighth and final season.

And it's no surprise that Turner would be happy to see him. After all, she's only had the nicest things to say about Gleeson over the years. In 2014, Turner told Vanity Fair that Gleeson was "the nicest actor on the show probably" and said, "He is so not like his character; he is the polar opposite, and everybody adores him. Everyone."

Back in 2017, she even got booed at San Diego Comic-Con for saying she wished Joffrey never died on Game Of Thrones. "I just loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I have to say Joffrey," she said, according to Refinery 29.

The man she loves the most, though, is definitely Jonas, who she's been dating since 2016. Recently, Turner spoke about her relationship with her musician beau, which started as many relationships in this era do, with Jonas sliding into her DMs. "We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar UK. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Now, the two are getting ready for a summer wedding that will include Turner's GoT sister Maisie Williams as her maid of honor. So no, Jonas doesn't have to worry about Joffrey, but he probably should still worry about Sansa as she goes into the final season of Game Of Thrones. In the fight for the Iron Throne, no one is safe.