Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Biggest Fan Might Be Joe Jonas’ Dad

When you marry into a family, you hope your future in-laws adore you. Well, it's safe to say that Joe Jonas' dad loves Sophie Turner, so the Game of Thrones (series production design: Deborah Riley) star has nothing to worry about. In an interview published by People Thursday, Kevin Jonas Sr. raved about Turner joining the family. "[We] love the way that Joe loves her and the way that she loves him." He continued, "We’re a blessed family to have her as our future daughter-in-law — and, in our minds, [she’s] already a daughter-in-law!"

He didn't stop there and sweetly added about Kevin Jonas' wife, "Danielle [Jonas] is a wonderful daughter-in-law. She’s given me two wonderful grand-babies, and we love them." As for Turner, Kevin Sr. said, "And Sophie comes in: From the first time we met her, we knew she was a special young lady."

After Joe and Turner announced their engagement in October 2017, Kevin Sr. also took to Instagram to congratulate the two. Next to the image Joe and Turner released of their hands and her gorgeous engagement ring, his dad wrote, "We are so thrilled that @sophiet said yes to our son @joejonas. Welcome to our family!"

It's clear Turner has been welcomed into the family with open arms. Not only does Kevin Sr. adore the HBO star, but so does the rest of the Jonas family. In December 2017, Nick Jonas commented on the couple and had nothing but beautiful words.

"I am very close with Joe," he told People. "We live together in L.A., we spend most of the time that we have off together, so I would say that I know him pretty well at this point. It was pretty clear to me early on that this relationship was one that was sort of meant to be, in a sense." Nick added, "Their connection’s beautiful and their support system with each other is incredible, and everything that you hope you find in your soulmate and I’m really happy for them."

Nick also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how much Turner is already part of their family. "It's all love. She was with us last year [for Thanksgiving] as well, so she already had her first sort of Jonas experience."

Joe's older brother, Kevin Jonas, also had nothing but sweet words to say about his relationship with Turner. He told Us Weekly last December, "Oh my God. So happy for him." He then went onto praise the GoT actor and how amazing they are as a couple. "She allows Joe to be everything that Joe is. He is an amazing person and it’s just interesting to see him be the best version of himself with her."

Danielle Jonas, Kevin's wife, also chimed in and told Us how thrilled she is to have a sister-in-law. "I’m so excited I get to have another Jonas girl." Danielle added, "She is fun, sweet. She’s everything I would have wanted for Joe."

Both Joe and Turner have remained relatively quiet about their lives as a couple, save for announcing their engagement on Instagram. But, the woman behind Sansa Stark chatted with Marie Claire in August 2017 about what it's like dating a fellow celebrity. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl… It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring! There are really no other headlines?"

She also told InStyle last May that she prefers to "keep things pretty private" about her romance with Joe, but she did say, "I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, 'My publicist says I can’t do this …'"

It doesn't appear that Turner has yet to comment publicly on how she feels about Joe's family, but she probably adores them as much as they do her.