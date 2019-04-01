Jordan Peele may be all the star power that is needed for his Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access to be a success. But that didn't stop the director of Get Out and Us from assembling an epic cast for The Twilight Zone revival. Like the creator of the original Twilight Zone, Rod Serling, Peele will host and narrate each episode. But besides him, more than 30 notable actors have already been attached to the reboot of the 1959 sci-fi anthology series. So while no one would willingly want to enter the Twilight Zone, the cast of the 2019 version will certainly lure you in.

Over the course of its five seasons, the original Twilight Zone featured tons of notable performers, like Robert Redford, William Shatner, George Takei, Dennis Hopper, Robert Duvall, Burt Reynolds, Carol Burnett, and Ron Howard. But when they appeared on the show, most of these (predominantly white male) actors were nowhere as famous as they would turn out to be. Peele's cast is much more well known and diverse than the original, which is only fitting for a 2019 revival.

The series premiered on April 1 with two episodes and following that, one episode will drop each Thursday, starting on April 11. And as you can see from the below list of selected cast members, The Twilight Zone stars are sure to please a 2019 audience — even if what their characters will go through is a little less delightful.

Ike Barinholtz Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ike Barinholtz is mostly known for his comedic roles, like in The Mindy Project and Neighbors, but he's crossing over into spooky for The Twilight Zone.

John Cho Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Cho has already traveled to White Castle and space, so why not the Twilight Zone?

Taissa Farmiga Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thanks to her multiple appearances in American Horror Story, Taissa Farmiga is an already-established champ of spookiness.

Ginnifer Goodwin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Snow White herself is returning to TV in the episode "Point of Origin." And she has experience in sci-fi since she appeared in Tom Hanks' 2012 animated, post-apocalyptic web series Electric City.

Greg Kinnear Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Greg Kinnear following his stints on House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with The Twilight Zone is basically As Good As It Gets.

Sanaa Lathan Robert Falconer/CBS Looks like The Affair and Nappily Ever After star Sanaa Lathan will experience some video camera horrors in the episode "Rewind."

Tracy Morgan Robert Falconer/CBS Former Saturday Night Live cast member Tracy Morgan appears in the very first episode of the reboot, the aptly-titled "The Comedian."

Kumail Nanjiani Robert Falconer/CBS Another funny guy, Kumail Nanjiani of The Big Sick and Silicon Valley, also takes the stage in "The Comedian."

Chris O'Dowd Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chris O'Dowd is already on TV in Get Shorty, but he will pop up in the Twilight Zone in the "The Blue Scorpion" episode with Amy Landecker of Transparent.

Seth Rogen Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Seth Rogen is a busy man with his upcoming film with Charlize Theron, The Long Shot, and being the voice of freakin' Pumbaa in the live-action The Lion King. But none of that will stop him from entering the Twilight Zone.

Adam Scott Robert Falconer/CBS Adam Scott's episode was the second one to be released and you'll be having flashbacks to Shatner's iconic OG Twilight Zone episode with "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet."

Rhea Seehorn Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn will join Barinholtz, Farmiga, and Luke Kirby of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a star-studded ep.

Allison Tolman Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Allison Tolman is a queen of TV since appearing in Fargo, the too-short-lived Downward Dog, I'm Sorry, and Good Girls — so she's keeping her reign going.

Jacob (and Erica) Tremblay Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Room star Jacob Tremblay is all grown up and headed to the Twilight Zone with his real-life sister Erica.

Jessica Williams Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Williams is now a part of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world (after all, they are pals) due to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, so she'll continue to slay the supernatural game.