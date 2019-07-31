Kylie Jenner may have unfollowed her former best friend on social media, but that doesn't mean that any hope for a reunion is completely lost. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Jordyn Woods revealed she still loves Kylie Jenner and that she hopes they will eventually reconcile — although the model also implied that fans shouldn't expect to see them hanging out again anytime soon.

As the September cover girl for the UK outlet, Woods reflected on life in the public eye without her lifelong best friend by her side. But rather than commenting on the state of their relationship in the wake of the alleged Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Woods reflected on her hopes for their future. "I love her. That’s my homie," she said of Kylie. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

However, Woods also noted that one of the hardest parts of dealing with the fallout from the scandal has been seeing which of her friends weren't willing to stick by her side in the face of the increased media attention. "A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad," Woods said.

While Woods might be hoping for a reconciliation with Kylie, it seems as if the Kylie Cosmetics founder is looking to move on with her life. On July 26, People reported that Kylie had unfollowed her former BFF on Instagram, shortly after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in which she explained her current perspective on the Woods and Thompson scandal.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody," Kylie told big sister Khloé Kardashian during a wine tasting. "She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together, I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her." Kylie continued somewhat ominously, saying, "Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

As seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after reports first surfaced in February that Khloé and Thompson had split after the NBA star was reportedly spotted kissing Woods at a party, Kylie admitted that she was torn between supporting her big sister and her lifelong friendship with Woods. "I'm in a very weird position because I care so much about my family. I also care about Jordyn," Kylie said on the KUWTK finale in June.

E! News reported shortly after the finale aired that Kylie and Woods had attended the same party and were "cordial" to one another, which seemed like a positive sign for reconciliation. However, in July, TMZ reported that the model was hanging out with James Harden — who dated Khloé in 2015. And though ELLE reported that their run-in was simply "coincidental," Kylie apparently unfollowed Woods not long after, which seemed to squash rumors that their friendship was on the mend.

Regardless of whether or not Kylie and Woods are ever able to be friends again, it's clear that the entire situation caused a great deal of pain for many people in the Kardashian-Jenner circle. Still, both Kylie and Woods seem determined to handle the difficult situation with respect and maturity, out of respect for each other, Khloé, and their decades-long friendship.