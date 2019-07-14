Get ready for a surprising take regarding the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson scandal from none other than Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian themselves. In a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip from an the next season, Khloé inquired about her younger sister's current thoughts on her former BFF. Kylie opened up about missing Jordyn, but it's clear that she's gotten some perspective on all the drama.

In the midst of Kris Jenner, Khloé, and Kylie doing some major Napa Valley wine tasting, Khloé asks between sips, "So, Jordyn. Do you miss her, want to be friends with her?" Kylie launched into a pretty enlightened perspective on the whole matter of Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe with Jordyn in February, as first reported by TMZ. As far as the beauty mogul is concerned, the whole scandal had a higher purpose. Kylie explained: "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together, I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

In turn Khloé, who shares 1-year-old daughter True with Tristan, commended her younger sister's sense of serenity in an admittedly chaotic situation for everyone involved. "I really respect in you that you're really good at being calm even when you probably do wanna scream at someone," Khloe said. "I think it's just cause you're so confident and like secure with who you are, which is so wonderful. And it's such like a really inspiring trait that you have."

It makes sense that the Revenge Body host would admire Kylie's ability to remain peaceful. Earlier this month, Khloé shared in an interview with Us Weekly that it's "sometimes awkward" to co-parent with her basketball player ex, five months out from their tumultuous split. Perhaps Kylie's "it's meant to be" logic began to rub off on Khloé, because she ended the clip by adding, "Everything's supposed to happen for a reason, and it's the season to filter through the bullsh*t, and, you know, only the strong and loyal will survive." Kylie seemed to agree with her sentiment.

John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kylie admitted that she felt torn when the family found out about the alleged cheating incident. During the episode she elaborated, "I'm in a very weird position because I care so much about my family. I also care about Jordyn." While Kylie and Jordyn had been friends since childhood, with the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman even naming a "Jordy" lip kit after her bestie, family ultimately triumphed. Later in the episode, Kylie granted her full support to her older sis. "All my concerns are for Khloé," she said. "I'm obviously not supportive of [what happened]. I don't know how we're going to mend our relationship."

While Kylie and Jordyn's friendship didn't mend, it did lead to an important moment of growth for the beauty mogul.