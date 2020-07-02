July 2020 Horoscope For Cancer

Happy Solar Return, Cancer! May your personal new year be filled with growth and deep realizations. Cancer season starts off with Mercury retrograde within your house of self, calling for you to pay careful attention to your communication. Don’t be surprised if you’ve picked up any “intriguing” habits from your family or friends; that’s normal. With Saturn, the planet of boundaries, retrograding into your house of close relationships, you may realize through relationships that there’s still some self-development for you to undergo. Don’t feel so discouraged, Cancer, your cardinal energy might want fast results but try to be patient! There’s a lot to gain from being patient, so make sure you’re being kind to yourself. With the Sun remaining in your house of self until July 22, expect to live authentically for all of Cancer season.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Cancer’s Relationships

The ruler of your house of close relationships is in retrograde, which means Saturn in Capricorn is astronomically exaggerating the slow-moving nature of your relationships. Certain relationships may take longer than usual to be actualized, leaving you feeling frustrated or even a little bit bratty. Remain patient, Cancer. With Mercury retrograde in Cancer going direct on July 12, expect for the planet of communication to help you express what you’ve been holding back. With Mercury and the Sun in Cancer making an opposition to Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn within your house of relationships, you’ll understand why things don’t need to move as quickly as you may want them to.

Tarot Card of the Month For Cancer

Temperance: Life and love are a give and take, so take your time and receive when you’re ready to give.