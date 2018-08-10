Former NSYNC member and bringer back of sexy Justin Timberlake will release his first book this fall, publisher Harper Design revealed on Friday. Timberlake's memoir/photobook hybrid is titled Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, and it's currently slated to hit store shelves on Oct. 30.

Born outside of Memphis, Tenn., Justin Timberlake rose to prominence as a cast member on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, alongside co-stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, J.C. Chasez, and Ryan Gosling. Timberlake later went on to record and perform with Chasez in NSYNC, and dated Spears for several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His solo career, which began with the release of Justified in 2002, spawned a number of hit singles, including "Cry Me a River," "SexyBack," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" The pop star also branched out into acting in the late Aughts and early 2010s, with roles in The Social Network and Friends with Benefits.

Since 2015, Timberlake has been a father to Silas, his son with Jessica Biel, whom Timberlake married in 2012. Earlier this year, the former NSYNC star released his fifth solo album, Man in the Woods, and headed up the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Justin Timberlake's first book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, "will give readers a peek into Timberlake’s creative process," according to the Friday press release from Harper Design. The book contains photos of Timberlake's Tennessee childhood and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the actor and musician's career and home life. Timberlake co-wrote Hindsight with Sandra Bark, who helped bring Cameron Diaz's The Body Book and The Longevity Book to store shelves in 2013 and 2016. The press release quotes Timberlake: "At this significant time in my life, I wanted to share the moments that helped make me the artist I am today. I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers as well as my son."

J.T. isn't the only person looking forward to his first book's release. Harper Design Executive Editor Elizabeth Viscott Sullivan says, "The publication of Timberlake’s first book is a landmark event in the publishing and entertainment industries," adding that "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him to create a lush, beautifully designed volume that, for the first time, provides insight to his creative process, from his earliest memories about music to songwriting for his latest album. And we’re thrilled that he selected so many personal photographs from his archives, allowing his fans to see images that have never been published before."

Justin Timberlake's Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me hits store shelves on Oct. 30 from Harper Design. The book is available for pre-order today from your favorite bookseller, and would — just a guess! — make an excellent holiday present for your friend who had J.T. posters all over her room in middle school.