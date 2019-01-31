Get ready to have your mind blown by one of the wildest celebrity connections. On Thursday, Jan. 31, Katharine McPhee posted a throwback photo with Meghan Markle from their days doing musicals together as kids. And, yes, this connection is as random as it is amazing.

McPhee took to Twitter to post the best throwback Thursday post you'll see all day, which just so happened to be a photo of her and the Duchess of Sussex herself in their musical theater days. She captioned the photo:

"both did musicals together as a kid. one is now the duchess and the other is starring on the west end. basically the same life if you ask me #tbt"

Who knew that the American Idol alum once shared a stage with one of the newest members of the British royal family? But, it does make sense that they bonded over their shared love of theater. After all, both women have extensive careers in the entertainment industry. McPhee rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2006 and has gone on to star in programs like Smash and, currently, Waitress on the West End, as Playbill noted.

As for Markle, prior to marrying Prince Harry and becoming an international royal icon, she starred in the TV series Suits for seven seasons. So, they've both come a long way from their early musical theater days.

It's always fun to hear about some throwback moments featuring the Duchess of Sussex. Ever since it was announced that Markle was engaged to Harry in November 2017, there have been many who have released some interesting throwback moments featuring the former Suits star. One of the most adorable moments showed Markle perfecting her royal role way before she would become an actual duchess.

As The Mirror noted, Markle was in full-on Queen mode when she attended a friend's birthday party in the 1990s. In the unearthed video, which the Daily Mail published, the Duchess of Sussex wore a golden crown fit for a royal as she played around with her friends. At one point in the clip, one of her friends can be heard asking her, "Your Highness, your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom any more?” to which Markle replied, "Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress.” Basically, she was already a natural as a royal.

Markle certainly hasn't forgotten about her theater past as she's transitioned into her new life as a royal. In fact, one of the Duchess of Sussex's new patronages just so happens to be the National Theatre. It was recently announced on Jan. 10 that she would become the patron for the organization, taking over the responsibility from Queen Elizabeth herself.

On Jan. 30, the former actor visited the National Theatre, in her first official visit to the organization since being announced as a patron, according to People. During her visit, Markle appeared to have a great time as she met with many technicians who work at the theater and even got to see a performance inspired by War Horse that was performed by primary school children.

Based on McPhee's throwback photo, the Duchess of Sussex has been in the theater game for quite some time. And, as her dedication to the National Theatre shows, Markle clearly hasn't strayed far from those theater roots.