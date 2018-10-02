Kavanaugh's Friend Mark Judge Talked To The FBI — Here’s What We Know

Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week that a high school friend of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick was present for an assault she alleges took place in the 1980s. Although he didn't testify, Brett Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge has been interviewed by the FBI, Judge's lawyer said on Monday. Both Kavanaugh and Judge have denied Ford's allegation.

"Mr. Judge has been interviewed by the FBI but his interview has not been completed. We request your patience as the FBI completes its investigation," said Barbara Van Gelder, Judge's attorney, in a statement to CNN.

Judge previously said in a written statement to the Judiciary Committee that he does "not recall the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony," adding that he "never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes." He agreed to cooperate with an FBI investigation on Friday after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) called for a delay in the Senate's floor vote so the FBI could investigate Ford's allegation that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her in high school.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied Ford's allegation in his own testimony last week, claiming it was nothing but a "character assassination" that has "destroyed" his name.

It's unclear what Judge has told the FBI, but CNN reported on Sunday that investigators planned to ask him about sexual misconduct allegations from Ford and Julie Swetnick.

