Kendall Jenner isn't planning to become a mom anytime soon, but there are still days she thinks about what it would be like to have a child. Jenner goes through "phases" of wanting a baby, she explained to E! News, but overall, she's not ready to take that step just yet.

The model explained,

"I go in and out of phases. Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, 'Omg, I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.'"

It's only natural for the feeling to come and go, considering how many nieces and nephews to whom she's an aunt. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are all parents, so Kendall is kind of alone in that regard. It's totally normal for Kendall to be on the fence — and to want to become a parent, at least sometimes — but she still has plenty of time to make that decision in the years to come.

Plus, Kendall also shared with E! News that she's probably not ready to become a mom just yet, which echoes some of the statements she's made about the topic in the past. "Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them," she told the outlet. "I'll just be like, 'go to your mom.'"

Last week, Kendall posted a Kardashian-Jenner family photo, where she was surrounded by her sisters and their children. It's a super nice picture of the family, but it's the second photo she posted alongside the portrait that really caught fans' attention. Kendall shared a meme of someone with a bag over their head, with a caption about how "pregnancy is in the air." So while she may have whiffs of that baby "fever" from time to time, it doesn't seem like Kendall is ready to commit to parenthood just yet.

Plus, Kendall joked about being the only child-free sister with a picture she shared last November. The model posted a photo of herself lounging by the pool, writing in the caption, "all my siblings posting their babies and sh*t and i’m just like...." Clearly, she has a sense of humor about it.

Still, Kendall is relishing the role she has as an aunt to her siblings' children. "I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back," the model told People in July. She added that she has "a really special connection to Stormi," Kylie's daughter. "I don't know if it's that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting, and [Stormi] was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy," Kendall said to People.

Of course, Kendall is only 23, and she has plenty of time to have children in the future, if she chooses to go down that path. Until then, she's having plenty of fun joking about being the childfree one in the family. And Kendall is totally embracing her role as an aunt to the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids, too.