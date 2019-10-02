Kendall Jenner set the record straight about her relationship to the person she went with to the Biebers' wedding. Fai Khadra was Kendall Jenner's wedding date to Justin and Hailey Bieber's second ceremony on Monday, Sept. 30, but according to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, they are not romantically involved. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Kendall shared a selfie she took with Khadra the night of Hailey and Justin’s wedding on Instagram, and she wrote in the caption, “We don’t date he’s just my date."

Khadra is a musician and model who has been a part of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle for a while, according to Seventeen. He is also, as W magazine pointed out in July, one of the public figures who has been linked to Kendall time and time again. The speculation goes as far back as 2016 when the Daily Mail shared photos of Kendall and Khadra hanging out in West Hollywood.

Kendall and Khadra have attended a bunch of major events together over the last several months. Last October, they joined forces for Halloween when she dressed up like a Fembot and he went as Austin Powers. They went to Coachella 2019 together and posted photos of their time at the festival on Instagram.

In July, they seemed to wear matching outfits and went to Wimbledon. Khadra was also on the yacht where Kendall reportedly celebrated the Fourth of July with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma earlier this year, according to Just Jared. Later in July, Khadra and Kendall went to Mykonos. Per Life & Style, Kendall posted an Instagram Story she took of herself and Khadra hanging out on a boat. "Married life w/ @yourboyfai," she wrote on the IG post.

Khadra also appeared in a recent episode of KUWTK. As Elle noted, he popped up in the Season 16 premiere along with a chyron that read "Kendall's friend."

Khadra is also chummy with Kourtney Kardashian. As Just Jared noted, Kourtney and Khadra were photographed together last September while they were out for lattes. In November 2018, Hollywood Life shared more photos of Kourtney and Khadra getting coffees again. In February, the Daily Mail reported they went out for green juices. And just last month, the Daily Mail reported they went shopping together. In These outings have sparked rumors that Kourtney and Khadra were dating, but as sources told TMZ back in September 2018, they are just friends.

Kendall has made a point to keep her personal life as under wraps as possible. As she told Vogue in 2018, "I like my private life." Even so, she is no stranger to to speculation about who she might and might not be dating.

After the aforementioned July 4th yacht day, rumors surfaced that Kendall and Kuzma were possibly dating. A few days later, TMZ revealed that sources said there actually was not anything going on between the basketball player and the model. In May, People reported she and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons broke up after dating for about a year. There was also some chatter about Kendall and model Anwar Hadid dating in 2018, but it was not confirmed. And the before that, she was romantically linked to NBA star Blake Griffin.

Let the record show that Kendall and Khadra are not a romantic item, but they are platonic friends.