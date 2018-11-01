All The Kardashian-Jenner Halloween Costumes Photos From 2018, Because They Really Went All Out
Would it really be Halloween if reality TV's most famous family didn't go above and beyond with their outfits? Every year, the Kardashian-Jenner family Halloween costumes are impressive, but 2018 really was next level. Considering the family has expanded quite a bit in the past year, there were plenty of new additions getting in on the fun.
For instance, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi dressed up as a fun play on her name. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson had so many costumes (a panda and tiger and unicorn — oh my!). Even Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign wore two different outfits. However, interestingly enough, Kim Kardashian's youngest, Chicago West, didn't appear in any pics. Is there another costume surprise that has yet to be unveiled? Fingers crossed.
Sure, it may be Nov. 1 and Halloween is technically over now, but it's also the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and recap the year's best Kardashian costumes. Even momager Kris Jenner got in on the Halloween action — by dressing up as Cleopatra and getting scared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Both of which are worth checking out, BTW.)
So here's a round-up of the family's 2018 costumes — for now. There's still a chance they'll pull out some #latergram pics and keep the holiday going all week long.
1Stormi & Kylie As "Stormi Weather"
Is there anything better than a pun? Answer: No, especially when it involves an adorable child dressed up as a thunderstorm.
2Saint & Reign As Kanye & Lil Pump
Honestly, the photos of Saint West and Reign Disick dressed up as Kanye and Lil Pump are so absurdly great, it's impossible not to laugh.
Making the whole situation even better, North and Penelope dressed up as Kanye and Lil Pump's water bottle outfits from SNL:
3Kourtney As Ariana Grande
Even Ariana Grande couldn't resist commenting on this photo — that's how good it was. The "God Is A Woman" singer shared a slew of heart emojis.
4Khloé & True As Unicorns
FYI, this isn't the first time True dressed as a unicorn, but the fact that her mom Khloé decided to match is so precious.
5All The Sisters As Victoria's Secret Angels
Ahead of Halloween, Kendall Jenner teased that her sisters' group costume would be amazing. And with their VS angels wings, the Kardashian-Jenners definitely delivered.
6Kylie & Friends As The Fanta Girls
Try to watch that video and not get the Fanta song stuck in your head.
Oh, and Kylie also dressed up as Barbie in an elaborate photo shoot. You can check out more pics of her as 25th Anniversary Barbie here.
7Reign As Jack Skellington
The youngest Disick child really got into the Nightmare Before Christmas spirit in this snapshot posted to his mom Kourtney's IG Story.
8True As A Pig
From the ears to the bow, True's pig costume is nothing short of adorable.
9Kim As Pamela Anderson
In case you could not guess who, Kim Kardashian dressed up as Pamela Anderson. Specifically, she went as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV VMAs.
10Kendall As A Fembot From 'Austin Powers'
Groovy, huh? Kendall and a friend went full-on Austin Powers.
11True As A Flamingo
Tristan Thompson shared a snapshot posing with his daughter and Khloé. He may not be looking at the camera, but True could not look more ready for the pic.
12Kylie & Stormi As Butterflies
Again, Kylie and her baby girl really nailed it with the matching costumes. Butterflies have special significance to the lip kit mogul, who has a matching butterfly tattoo with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
13Kris Jenner As Cleopatra
See? Kris Jenner really did go all out for Halloween, just like all her kids.
14True As A Pumpkin
Last but not least, True's pumpkin costume (posted ahead of Halloween) is too good not to share.
Now that the Halloween costumes are taken care of, let the countdown begin for the family's annual Christmas card. You know it's going to be epic.