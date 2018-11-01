Would it really be Halloween if reality TV's most famous family didn't go above and beyond with their outfits? Every year, the Kardashian-Jenner family Halloween costumes are impressive, but 2018 really was next level. Considering the family has expanded quite a bit in the past year, there were plenty of new additions getting in on the fun.

For instance, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi dressed up as a fun play on her name. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson had so many costumes (a panda and tiger and unicorn — oh my!). Even Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign wore two different outfits. However, interestingly enough, Kim Kardashian's youngest, Chicago West, didn't appear in any pics. Is there another costume surprise that has yet to be unveiled? Fingers crossed.

Sure, it may be Nov. 1 and Halloween is technically over now, but it's also the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and recap the year's best Kardashian costumes. Even momager Kris Jenner got in on the Halloween action — by dressing up as Cleopatra and getting scared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Both of which are worth checking out, BTW.)

So here's a round-up of the family's 2018 costumes — for now. There's still a chance they'll pull out some #latergram pics and keep the holiday going all week long.

1 Stormi & Kylie As "Stormi Weather" kyliejenner on Instagram Is there anything better than a pun? Answer: No, especially when it involves an adorable child dressed up as a thunderstorm.

3 Kourtney As Ariana Grande kourtneykardash on Instagram Even Ariana Grande couldn't resist commenting on this photo — that's how good it was. The "God Is A Woman" singer shared a slew of heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

4 Khloé & True As Unicorns khloekardashian on Instagram FYI, this isn't the first time True dressed as a unicorn, but the fact that her mom Khloé decided to match is so precious.

7 Reign As Jack Skellington Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Story The youngest Disick child really got into the Nightmare Before Christmas spirit in this snapshot posted to his mom Kourtney's IG Story.

8 True As A Pig khloekardashian on Instagram From the ears to the bow, True's pig costume is nothing short of adorable.

9 Kim As Pamela Anderson In case you could not guess who, Kim Kardashian dressed up as Pamela Anderson. Specifically, she went as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV VMAs.

10 Kendall As A Fembot From 'Austin Powers' kendalljenner on Instagram Groovy, huh? Kendall and a friend went full-on Austin Powers.

11 True As A Flamingo Tristan Thompson/Instagram Story Tristan Thompson shared a snapshot posing with his daughter and Khloé. He may not be looking at the camera, but True could not look more ready for the pic.

12 Kylie & Stormi As Butterflies kyliejenner on Instagram Again, Kylie and her baby girl really nailed it with the matching costumes. Butterflies have special significance to the lip kit mogul, who has a matching butterfly tattoo with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

13 Kris Jenner As Cleopatra krisjenner on Instagram See? Kris Jenner really did go all out for Halloween, just like all her kids.