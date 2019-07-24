Prepare yourself for some cuteness overload. Kevin Jonas' daughters celebrated the Jonas Brothers on Instagram Tuesday after the brothers were nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards. Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, are seriously so happy their dad and uncles, Joe and Nick Jonas, were recognized by MTV for their latest work as a band.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin's wife, posted the video of their girls and captioned it, "Congratulations we are so proud of you guys !!! #everyonevote #jonasbrothers #weloveyou #sucker." The message is sweet, but the video itself will make fans feel all kinds of emotions. Danielle and Kevin's daughters are the cutest.

As you can watch below, Alena and Valentina stood in the kitchen as they expressed their excitement over the JoBros latest achievement. With very happy facial expressions, they declared in unison, "Congratulations Uncle Joe, Uncle Nick, and daddy! We love you!"

If that isn't enough to make you heart melt, just wait until you hear what they did next. Not only did Alena hug Valentina, but she even leaned forward, gave the peace sign, and yelled, "Peace out!" Then, Valentina copied her older sister, but gave two peace signs and echoed, "Peace out!" Does it get any more adorable than that?

The JoBros welcomed Valentina and Alena's congratulations with open arms. The band's Instagram account, along with both Kevin and Joe, commented on Danielle's video in the most appropriate way — with hearts and heart eyes emojis.

Danielle Jonas/Instagram (screenshot)

Like Kevin's daughters, the band is ecstatic for their multiple VMA noms. They were nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop for "Sucker," along with Artist of the Year. The group posted a photo on their Jonas Brothers Instagram showcasing their happiness over the news. The three brothers posed with champagne in front of balloons that spelled out "Congratulations" and based on their faces, well, they were just as excited as Valentina and Alena. They wrote next to the image, "Walked into this little surprise on our first official day of #HappinessBeginsTour rehearsals!!"

Nick celebrated on his individual Instagram by writing, "This is unreal! Thank you @mtv and all of you for being the best fans in the world. VIDEO OF THE YEAR, ARTIST OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE YEAR & BEST POP nominations at the VMAS."

Joe also shared his enthusiasm by tweeting a dancing Spongebob GIF. As for Kevin, he retweeted a Jonas Brothers tweet that read, "How we’re feeling after seeing the #VMA nominations [mind blown emoji]" that was accompanied by a GIF of Kevin's "mind blown" imitation.

The nominations are definitely something to celebrate. There's no denying Kevin's daughters love him, Nick, and Joe. They are truly the best. If you haven't seen Alena and Valentina dancing to JoBros music or them hanging out one of the band's concerts, you need to check both of those out, stat.

One can only imagine if the Jonas Brothers win how both the brothers and their loved ones will react. If they do take home one or multiple Moon Persons, let's keep those fingers crossed that Danielle films another video of Valentina and Alena congratulating their dad and uncles.